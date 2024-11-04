Leipold proud how team has stuck together

Kansas is coming out of a bye week after taking a tough loss to Kansas State. The Jayhawks are looking to turn the page and finish the season strong, starting with a tough matchup against Iowa State.

Lance Leipold met with the media on Monday, discussing the team’s mentality heading out of the bye, what he’s seen from the Cyclones, and what Devin Neal has meant to the program as he’s on the brink of breaking the all-time rushing record.





Kansas worked on situational football during the bye, looking to finish strong

Leipold said the Jayhawks worked on some situational things during the bye that have not gone their way during the course of the season. He also said they had a spirited practice on Sunday night and have remained strong despite the disappointing season.

“I can't tell you how proud I am of this football team, of how they've stuck together, through frustration and disappointment,” Leipold said. “They continue to work hard and be coachable. They continue to see that the margin is very small and own it, that we haven't made the plays at the right opportunities... But at the same time, they continue to work hard and see that winning football is not far from our grasp.”

Kansas will look to continue the trend of winning after bye weeks. The Jayhawks have won their last four games coming off the bye dating back to the 2022 season.

“Hopefully the routine and the focus and resetting ourselves and a point to go out and play and hopefully be a little further than we’ve been at other times,” Leipold said. “Obviously we’ve had decent success off of it and hopefully it can repeat itself.”

The Jayhawks would need to win out to salvage its season somewhat by achieving bowl eligibility. Leipold said his team is “focused on doing everything we can to win out here and give us opportunities to play more football.” He also wants to prove that the Jayhawks can still play winning football.

“I want to see us to continue to play at a level where no one questions our effort,” Leipold said. “We want to execute better at the key moments, as I've been saying for many weeks, we continue to see that winning is not easy. And the difference of winning and losing is a few plays where I can continue to put ourselves in a position to play winning football."

He continued: "I think our guys understand that. They want to get it done. I want to continue to see us to see the improvement that we've seen in certain areas and increase the improvement in the areas that we have not.”