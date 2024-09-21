Leipold says Kansas ‘not getting the job done,’ talks about team’s resolve

Kansas’ offense has been under scrutiny in the Jayhawks’ recent two-game skid, averaging 18.5 points

Kansas suffered another close loss, this time at the hands of West Virginia. The Mountaineers overcame an 11-point deficit with five minutes left to drop the Jayhawks to 1-3.

Head coach Lance Leipold spoke to the media after the game, discussing the defense’s inability to get stops in the fourth quarter, how he expects the team to bounce back from another tough loss, and the decision to punt coming out of the weather delay.





Defense struggles again to get off the field in the fourth quarter

For the third straight week, Kansas struggled to get stops with the game on the line. On Saturday, West Virginia went on back-to-back touchdown drives to complete the comeback. Leipold talked about some of the issues the defense faced.

“I mean, again, we're still trying to get pressure on the quarterback,” Leipold said. “We lost Cornell. We're trying to make sure we're spying the quarterback. We lost contain once we had a late hit on another, we're given too much cushion. A lot of routes are going to be over routes, crossing routes are going to be near the sticks. You know, there's a lot of different things there.”

The Kansas defense forced two interceptions, something they were searching for as an area of improvement. However, the Jayhawks once again struggled to stop a mobile quarterback, with Garrett Greene extending plays with his legs, finishing with 87 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“I think we let Greene, Garrett Greene get into a rhythm and we’re giving them too many chunk plays,” Leipold said.