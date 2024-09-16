Leipold talks offenses’ issues, importance of West Virginia game

Kansas suffered its second straight loss against UNLV last Friday, falling to 1-2 after a 23-20 defeat. The offense looked to return to form for most of the first half but struggled to maintain success for the entire game. Lance Leipold spoke to the media on Monday, talking about how to get the offense to click, his thoughts on defense, and a preview of the Big 12 Conference opener against West Virginia.





Offense not playing consistent, still needs to find chemistry with new staff

The biggest story of the season so far has been the struggles of the Kansas offense. After averaging 34.9 points per game last year, Kansas is scoring just 25 points per game this season and 18.5 against FBS opponents.

Part of those issues have been due to the play of Jalon Daniels. Kansas’ quarterback has completed 55% of his passes and has thrown six interceptions in three games. Leipold said the offense has struggled to respond after things go south.

“We have not responded well when something hasn’t gone right, whether it be an interception or a three-and-out,” Leipold said. “We’re not responding off of that as an offense, as a football team, and that’s the number one thing we’ve got to try to fix.”

Leipold said that despite Daniels’ inconsistent play, he’s remained “outstanding yet in attitude, effort, coachability.” Daniels had also worked with Andy Kotelnicki throughout his entire college career.

Now, he’s had to adjust to a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, and there have potentially been some growing pains. However, Leipold said there are things they can do to help Daniels.

“If he's not seeing something is there something that we're going to continue to look at that can help him,” Leipold said. “Maybe mechanically, we're looking at everything and we always do. It just gets highlighted when you're not successful, but, yeah. Are we probably going through a growing pain? Yeah, of some sort, obviously. But the thing is that we have to consistently work to get better every day.”