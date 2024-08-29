Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT- ESPN Plus Broadcast Team: Shawn Kenny and Taylor McHargue Vegas Line: Kansas -44.5 Weather: 88 degrees at kickoff with a slight chance of rain. Most rain chances are predicted after the game.

Kansas Notes

• Following a record-breaking season in the 2023, the Kansas offense returns to the field in 2024 reloaded with much of its firepower from a season ago. The Jayhawks return seven starters on offense from the 2023 season, including Maxwell Award Watch List candidates Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal, a star-studded trio of receivers in Lawrence Arnold, Luke Grimm and Quentin Skinner, and proven experience on the offensive line in Bryce Cabeldue, Michael Ford Jr. and Kobe Baynes. • Senior running back Devin Neal enters Thursday night’s game with 3,077 career rushing yards, ranking fourth in KU school history and trailing only James Sims (3,592), Tony Sands (3,788) and June Henley (3,841). In his three seasons at KU, Neal holds the most career rushing yards through the first three years of their career in school history. Neal scored 16 rushing touchdowns in 2023, the second most in single-season school history. • Jalon Daniels, the Jayhawks’ redshirt junior quarterback from Lawndale, California, native enters the 2024 season ranked ninth in KU career passing yards (4,297), sixth in career completions (365), and fourth in passing touchdowns (31). • Defensively, Kansas took major strides during the 2023 season, holding opponents to 378.2 yards per game and 26.5 points per game, both of which were the fewest allowed in a single season by a KU defense since 2007. Kansas’ defense improved as a unit, ranking fourth in the Big 12 Conference in total defense in 2023 (378.2), compared to 12th in 2022 (469.3). • Kansas’ defense returns two of the most experienced cornerbacks in the country in Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson. The Jayhawk duo has combined for 64 starts over their careers (Dotson 34, Bryant 30), while combining for 16 career interceptions, the most among any returning cornerback duo in the country. In 2023, Bryant and Dotson tallied eight interceptions combined, the most by a KU cornerback duo since 2007 (10 – Justin Thornton, Aqib Talib).

Lindenwood Notes

• The Lindenwood football team will open the 2024 season against the University of Kansas at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. This marks the first game for the Lions against an FBS opponent since the universities transition to the Division I level. • Head coach Jed Stugart enters his eighth season at the helm of the Lindenwood football program and his 18th overall. Stugart has amassed a record of 36-31 with the Lions. In that time, the black and gold have won nine games twice, while making playoff appearances in 2019 and 2021. • The Lindenwood coaching staff has a few new faces entering the season. David Flores will coach the offensive line, and Brandon Johnson-Farrell will work with the wide receivers. Flores spent the last eight seasons on the staff at Evangel, and Johnson-Farrell comes to Lindenwood after one year at Eastern Washington. • Kobe McClendon returns up front for the Lions as he enters his junior season. The St. Louis, Mo. native was recognized as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year by Phil Steele. Last season, McClendon compiled 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. The 6.5 sacks were the fourth most in a single season in school history. • Ethan Stuhlsatz also returns at Linebacker. The Wichita, Kan. native led the team with 70 tackles last season and was a second team all-conference performer. • 17 transfers enter the fray in 2024. Starting quarterback Nate Glantz played at McNeese State last season and wide receiver Reece Thomas is a transfer from the University of Kansas.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

Jon Kirby

This game really comes down what KU does. The Jayhawks are more experienced, bigger, faster, and starting the season with something to prove. After listening to Lindenwood Jed Stugart's press conference, the Lindenwood head coach really like his team coming out of fall camp. They are deeper and were hurt by injuries last season. But this will be about what KU does in this game. We get to see the debut of offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and what wrinkles he adds or changes in the playbook. Grimes and Leipold said they won't hold anything back, but you have to think they hold onto some surprises for Illinois. This will be the first time Jalon Daniels is playing "live" and not wearing a red jersey since the BYU game last year. I want to see how he reacts when he gets hit, but everything I have heard said he looked good in fall camp. This will be the game Devin Neal starts his trek to be the leading rusher in KU history. The front seven should dominate the line of scrimmage. One question has been the pass rush so that will be something to watch close. It should be an interesting experience watching how playing in Kansas City and what the turnout is like. The venue doesn't matter in this game as the Jayhawks are clearly the better team. Kansas 56

Lindenwood 17

Sam Winton

Kansas opens the season with a relatively unexciting game against Lindenwood, a team that just transitioned to FCS in 2022. The Lions went 3-7 last season, and the Jayhawks rightfully open as a big favorite. Lindenwood returns its top receiver, Jeff Caldwell, who led the team with 599 yards and 8 touchdowns. Running back Robert Giaimo, another returnee, played in just 5 games last season but rushed for 455 yards to lead the team. The quarterback position has some question marks, as the Lions used 4 quarterbacks last season. Carter Davis and Tyler Kubat return and Nate Glantz transferred in from McNeese State, where he played in six games and threw 3 touchdowns. Defensively, Lindenwood allowed 31.5 points per game and over 400 yards per contest. All in all, this game is much more about what kind of energy Kansas comes out with. The team seems rejuvenated with the return of Jalon Daniels and there are real expectations for them this season. The Jayhawks are clearly better on paper and should be able to roll in this one. This game should be a comfortable win with Kansas getting the opportunity to give some game reps to some younger players. I think the starters will come out strong and give the Jayhawks the chance to go deeper into the depth chart. Kansas 55

Lindenwood 10

Randy Withers