Local players impressed with recruiting day at Kansas

The Kansas coaches have stressed they would go after local talent and Sunday they hosted a lot of quality players from both sides of the state line.

There was good athleticism on display from the Kansas City side of Missouri with James Williams, Jack Bjorn and Quinton Conley.

All three players have good size and athletic ability that have caught the attention of college recruiters.

Bjorn is a 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end from Park Hill South who has been on recent visits to Kansas and Missouri. He complimented the organization during the recruiting event.

“The experience was awesome, super well put together and a good time all around,” he said. “I spent a lot of time with Coach Schoonover and learned a lot about the daily life of a player.”

Another athletic tight end in Lawrence on Sunday was Quinton Conley, who held several division one offers before he suffered a season-ending injury. Conley has been to Kansas several times during the summer and to attend games during the season.

One difference from the last time Conley was on campus is new receivers coach Terrence Samuel.

“It was great being back at KU and I enjoyed being able to meet Coach Samuel for the first time,” Conley said. “I talked for a while with Coach Leipold, and he expressed that they still want me and I’m high on their list of targets.”