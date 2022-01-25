Local players impressed with recruiting day at Kansas
The Kansas coaches have stressed they would go after local talent and Sunday they hosted a lot of quality players from both sides of the state line.
There was good athleticism on display from the Kansas City side of Missouri with James Williams, Jack Bjorn and Quinton Conley.
All three players have good size and athletic ability that have caught the attention of college recruiters.
Bjorn is a 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end from Park Hill South who has been on recent visits to Kansas and Missouri. He complimented the organization during the recruiting event.
“The experience was awesome, super well put together and a good time all around,” he said. “I spent a lot of time with Coach Schoonover and learned a lot about the daily life of a player.”
Another athletic tight end in Lawrence on Sunday was Quinton Conley, who held several division one offers before he suffered a season-ending injury. Conley has been to Kansas several times during the summer and to attend games during the season.
One difference from the last time Conley was on campus is new receivers coach Terrence Samuel.
“It was great being back at KU and I enjoyed being able to meet Coach Samuel for the first time,” Conley said. “I talked for a while with Coach Leipold, and he expressed that they still want me and I’m high on their list of targets.”
Conley has been listed as a tight end but spent most of his time around Samuel.
“I mostly did the film session with Coach Samuel, and we talked about the breakdown of a route for a while and how to position your body to make a catch,” he said. “It was also great being able to see the full campus for the first time. I have been to Lawrence a few times but haven’t really toured the campus so that part of the day was great.”
Williams is another impressive prospect with division one size at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds and a teammate of Bjorn’s at Park Hill South. He has been getting a lot of college attention from coaches and came away liking what he saw from the Jayhawks.
“The visit experience was amazing,” Williams said. “The atmosphere in Lawrence was surreal and felt like a place a lot of people would want to set up shop for four years. I spent a lot of time around Coach Schoonover and Coach Onatolu (Coach O) and they broke down film with me and made my visit feel unique.”
There were 15 players in the 2022 class on campus part of the preferred walk-on visit day. They had a chance to showcase the program to some of the top players in the area.
“I think the way Kansas treated someone like me who is just a preferred walk on was amazing,” Williams said. “I was given the same treatment as a scholarship kid. It’s definitely not like that at some places.”
We will have more coverage and reaction from the weekend.