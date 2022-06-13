Logan Brantley sets a decision date, talks about Kansas visit

“They did all of the little things that matter,” Brantley said. “June 10th was my mother’s birthday and after dinner they brought out a birthday cake for her. Everyone sang happy birthday, and it just meant lot to my mom. It's just them showing that love, and that culture up there, really shows that they're good people. And that's what I want to surround myself around.”

That was the case with Logan Brantley when he took his official visit to Kansas that started on Friday. That day also just happened to be his mother Wyndy’s birthday.

And then there are times when the smaller things stand out.

Usually when recruits talk about their visits to a college things like facilities, scheme, playing time, and football related topics take importance.

Brantley said one of the things he has seen is the people inside the program and what they are building.

“The culture there shows so much love, and the little things that they did, would be hard to pass up this school,” he said.

Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson is the lead recruiter for Brantley and the two have been talking for months. Brantley took an unofficial visit to Kansas in late March where he first met with Simpson.

“Me and Coach Simpson really have a really good relationship,” he said. “Talking with the players, it feels like he is almost a second dad to them. Just seeing how good of a relationship they have with him, it showed me that I could have a great relationship like that with him too.

“He was honest, down to earth, and showed me the real deal of everything. I saw what my next four years could be like at Kansas if I would go there.”

Brantley also connected with the players including his host Tommy Dunn.

“He's one of my guys right now,” Brantley said. “He influenced me a lot. He was showing me around, introducing me to the guys, and telling me about the coaches. He's a great player, and he's a great person as well. They showed me that Kansas, is not only trying to look for football players, but actually building great character.”

Brantley has the information needed to start thinking about his college future. There are several schools recruiting him, but after his visit to Kansas he is making adjustments to his schedule.

“My next step is for the rest of the month I'll be canceling my official visits and all the trips that I've got scheduled,” he said. “I will be committing on July 1st.”

He continued: “I gave it a lot of thought, just limiting down to two schools right now. I felt like I really needed to see what I have seen. I’m just going to go to with my gut. I would say my two schools are Washington State and Kansas.”