Logan Brown, Bryce Cabeldue talk about switching positions

Brown and Cabeldue are adjusting to switching positions
Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

When fall camp started Bryce Cabeldue was expected to be the right tackle and Logan Brown the leading candidate at left tackle.

After experimenting in fall camp, the two might switch sides after making the position swap a couple weeks ago.

For Brown, he saw time at right tackle when he was at Wisconsin before transferring to KU. Moving back was a quick transition for him.

“At first, I was like, oh, right side, I'm a little nervous,” Brown said. “But once I got over there, it was honestly like riding a bike. My last season, I played at Wisconsin, I played a lot of right tackle. So, it felt a lot more comfortable for me, believe it or not. I think that's just because most of my experience did come from right tackle. But it's just been very comforting to be at right tackle again.”

Cabeldue spent the last three seasons starting at right tackle and making the move to the left side. The change came with challenges in the beginning, but he has settled in after getting more reps.

“I tried left tackle during the spring, and then I was like, you know, I don't really want to do that anymore,” Cabeldue said. “I'd rather just go back to play the right tackle where I'm comfortable.”

The coaching staff went back to Cabeldue and asked him to work more at left tackle in fall camp.

“They asked me to go and play left tackle, to step up and really figure it out,” he said. “And the two weeks, it was slow getting into it, you know, techniques a little bit different. But, you know, I think this week and really last week was whenever I started really figuring it out, so I'm pretty comfortable now.”

Brown and Cabeldue sat down with Jayhawk Slant to talk about changing positions as offensive tackle and what they see from the offensive line in fall camp.

