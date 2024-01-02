Kansas is one of the schools recruiting him on defense. The Jayhawks are on his final list as he approaches his decision day.

“Most schools are looking at me for edge/outside backer and some tight end,” Curvey said. “I prefer the offensive side, but I feel like defense comes more natural.”

He is one of the top prospects from Iowa in the 2025 class and can play several positions. Rivals has him rated as a tight end, but some schools are recruiting him for defense.

Malachi Curvey is set to announce his college commitment in the upcoming days. The athlete from Waukee, Iowa plans to make it public on January 7th.

Curvey has been to Lawrence several times since the summer. In June he was at the summer football camp. Then he returned two more times for the Kansas State football game and the basketball game against Missouri.

He got to see two of the most anticipated events at KU over the last couple months.

“The atmosphere was crazy,” he said of the Kansas State game. “I chose the KU vs KSU game on purpose because I knew the game would be electric.”

He came away with similar feelings after visiting for the basketball game.

“The atmosphere was the craziest atmosphere I've been in for a basketball game in a long time,” he said. “The crowd was louder than I was expecting coming into the game. At certain points it was almost deafening.”

The two recent visits also gave him an opportunity to meet with the football coaches. Curvey said he talks with Kansas assistants Chris Simpson and Scott Fuchs the most.

“I've definitely made a great relationship with those coaches and more on the staff,” he said. “So far there is nothing not to like about Kansas. Being there around the staff, fans, and players meant a lot because I got to get a real feel for what it would be like for me to go there.”

Curvey has attracted a lot of interest and said the schools who are near the top of the list are Iowa State, Kansas, and Missouri. As he closes in on making his college intentions known there are several factors he is looking for in a school.

“Some very important factors to me so far are the longevity of the staff and how long they are going to continue to stay,” he said. “With that, I look towards what help athletes can get in programs with the academic side of things.

“I also look at how many athletes enter the portal because for myself personally I don't want anything to do with the portal once I get to that level.”