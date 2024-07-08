“I've been around Coach Simp so many times he's like family now,” Curvey said. “It's good to know that he doesn't change and neither does the entire staff. I asked players if there was a big difference from the energy they give you up front compared to when you're there, and they said nobody changes.”

During his official he spent more time around Simpson although he already considered him to be like family.

Curvey, from Waukee, is the top-ranked linebacker in Iowa and the third player overall in the state rankings. He built a good relationship with Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson and stayed true to his commitment since January.

“I've been there so many times man,” Curvey said. “What stands out about them is how nobody changes, and everybody keeps it a buck.”

One thing he likes is the consistency of the program and how things do not change during his visits.

Malachi Curvey has been on campus several times and was the second player to commit in the 2025 class. Curvey’s most recent visits were his official trip to campus last month and watching a spring football practice in April.

Curvey saw how Simpson works with the linebackers during his visit for spring football. He watched the team go through practice.

That will give Curvey a better idea what to expect when he gets to campus, since he plans to graduate early and be in Lawrence for spring football.

“It gave me more of an insight of the type of drills and intensity,” he said. “I’m going to have to compete every day. It was nice to see what I’m going to be doing come January.”

There have been many visits where Curvey met with the coaching staff. On the official visit he spent more time around the players hearing about their experience. His host was linebacker Logan Brantley.

“My player host was Logan Brantley and I've talked to him for a while,” he said. “Just the amount of times I've been there but all the players are cool people too. Everyone was locked in, but it was even better for me to have Logan because we are going be playing the same position.”

Curvey has been committed over six months and it has taken a lot of pressure away not having to go through the recruiting process.

“The amount of stress on my shoulders that got let go of was insane,” he said. “Being able to know where home is and confidently say that it's where i belong is beyond just a blessing to say the least.”

He met with people on the academic side and got more detail about the KU program. When he left, he knew he made the right decision.

“It gave me everything I needed to know from academics to where they want me and what they expect,” Curvey said. “To off the field and the type of community I will be in. I was telling the coaches before I left, if I wasn't committed before the OV, I definitely would've been after.”