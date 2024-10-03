- We discuss the loss to TCU in another game that was decided in the fourth quarter
- We break down the Arizona State game and give our predictions
- Hod Rabino from Devils Digest gives us a closer look at Arizona State
- Quarterback recruit Derek Garcia talks about his recent visit for the TCU game
Listen on the audio player
Other ways to listen to the podcast
ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE
Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE
Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE
Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE