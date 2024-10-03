PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Podcast: Arizona State predictions, QB Derek Garcia is a guest

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

- We discuss the loss to TCU in another game that was decided in the fourth quarter

- We break down the Arizona State game and give our predictions

- Hod Rabino from Devils Digest gives us a closer look at Arizona State

- Quarterback recruit Derek Garcia talks about his recent visit for the TCU game

Listen on the audio player

Other ways to listen to the podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE

