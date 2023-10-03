Central Florida will make their way to Lawrence this weekend with a 0-2 start in Big 12 play. UCF is coming off a tough loss last week at home where they gave up a 35-7 lead over Baylor. The Knights also came out of the game beat up from a physical standpoint. UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said it is important to try and get and get as many starters back for the Kansas game and then go into the by week. “We’ve got a lot of guys banged up,” Malzahn said. “We didn't finish the game with a lot of the guys that started the game. We lost our starting center in late third quarter. Ricky Barber tried (to play) again and I mean, we had a lot of guys go down, and I'd say we're pretty beat up just as a group. “We've got to do a good job in practice this week, getting our main guys to the game, and then we have the off week. And after this game it'll be really good to kind of catch our breath, heal up and get ready for that last half stretch.” Another challenge Malzahn and his staff face this week is getting their team prepared after a difficult loss where they blew a big lead in their first Big 12 home game. “That's going to be our challenge and that's going to be our biggest challenge and we got to find a way to do that,” he said about getting his team ready. “Tuesday's practice will tell a lot about where we're at. I really believe we’ve got the guys that can do it, but it's not going to be easy. And I was just honest with them yesterday and that was a tough one.”

Malzahn will have a challenge getting his team ready to play after a tough loss and injuries

Malzahn waiting to see Plumlee's status

The Jayhawks enter the game with questions at quarterback and so does UCF. They lost quarterback John Rhys Plumlee during the Boise State game in week two. Timmy McClain, a transfer from South Florida, started the last three games including the first two conference games against Kansas State and Baylor. Plumlee was expected to be out several weeks. Last week Malzahn said he was progressing faster than expected, but there are still questions if he will be ready to go against Kansas. He will practice this week. “We'll see how he is,” Malzahn said. “He hasn't got any 11-on-11 reps since he got hurt. He did some 7-on-7 last week. We'll just see how he is looking. Timmy continues to improve in a lot of areas. So, we'll probably make a call Wednesday about what that looks like. But we are encouraged to get John Rhys back practicing.” Malzahn was asked if it was possible UCF could play both quarterbacks. “I'm not ready to say that yet,” he said. “I think what we're just going to do as a coaching staff is take it day by day, get through our two main practices Tuesday and Wednesday, kind of see where we're at with everything and have a plan for Thursday’s practice. That's kind of what you're thinking for the game. I'm not ready to say either way on that.”

First time Malzahn will face Leipold, has watched his path to KU