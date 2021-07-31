Marcus Garrett set to join the Miami Heat

Kansas men’s basketball guard Marcus Garrett has signed with the Miami Heat. Garrett will be on the Heat squad at the upcoming 2021 NBA Summer League, August 8-17, in Las Vegas.

“I talked with Marcus after the draft and he was not disappointed that he didn’t get selected,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “He seems to have a good feel for the business. He realizes that sometimes not being picked is better than being picked late because now he gets to choose where he wants to go. His agent told me the Heat were very interested in him and this was a possibility. I’m excited for Marcus to be at a place where he is wanted and he will have the opportunity to earn his way onto the squad.”

Garrett was the 2020 Naismith, ESPN, and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The Dallas native was a three-time member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and a two-time All-Big 12 selection. A 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Garrett was named 2021 Senior CLASS Award All-American First Team.

His freshman year Garrett started seven games and averaged nearly 20 minutes on Kansas’ 2018 Final Four team. For his career, he was part of two Big 12 regular-season teams (2018 and 2020) and the 2018 Big 12 Tournament title squad. In his career, KU posted a 106-30 record, including a 47-5 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. With Garrett in a KU uniform, the Jayhawks were ranked nationally by Associated Press for 64 weeks, including 38 times in the top five and No. 1 on seven occasions. KU ended the 2019-20 season No. 1 in both national polls.

Garrett ended his KU career with 984 points. His 181 all-time steals are tied for 10th most in KU history and his 351 career assists rank 19th most at KU.