Mason Ellis has made his mark playing special teams and now the next step is to help out the defense. Ellis said he will do whatever it takes to help the team.

“For me, I mean, I'll do whatever it takes,” Ellis said. “Whatever they ask me, I do whatever it takes to win, you know, don't matter where I'm at, I'll just doing whatever it takes.”

Ellis, a redshirt sophomore from Mulvane, Kan., gets his name mentioned as being one of the fastest players on the team. Director of Sports Performance Matt Gildersleeve recently said on the Inside Slant podcast Ellis is among the fastest players.

Today Brian Borland echoed that and added he also has the strength to match his speed.

“He's the strongest defensive back by a long shot, and he's got all the physical traits.” Borland said. “Again, we just need to keep pouring ourselves into him because he can do some things. He should be a four core special teams guy, and he's got to find his role on our defense.”

Ellis had surgery in the offseason to clean up an injury to his wrist and he said is back full strength. The secondary returns several starters, and the safeties have a deep group. The competition is underway in fall camp and the group pushes each other.

“I mean, we're a very tight group,” Ellis said. “Everybody's pushing everybody. It doesn't matter where we're at. I feel like everybody's buying in. We’re a very close group, so we all hold each other accountable.”

See more from Ellis’ interview today and his answers on who the fastest players are and what it has been like to add DK McDonald as a coach.