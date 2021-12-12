Mason Ellis fulfills childhood dream picking Kansas

“I was in Coach Leipold’s office, and we were talking, and he talked to us about the grayshirt offer,” Ellis said. “I can't officially sign, but it is like a gentleman's agreement. I told him that I was committed. Then I went out and talked to all the other coaches after that.”

After a visit to KU this weekend, Ellis he decided he was ready to make his decision. When he met with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, he gave him a verbal commitment.

Although Ellis grew up a Kansas fan, he still took his time and talked to coaches at both schools. Then he earned an offer from New Mexico State recently when Jerry Kill was hired as the head coach.

Mason Ellis said during his recruiting he wanted to be thorough when it came to making a decision. Ellis committed earlier in the season to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State but picked up an offer from Kansas in October.

Ellis has taken several trips to Kansas to meet the staff and get a feel for the program. This weekend he took a different visit because he stayed overnight, met some of the players, and had extra time to talk with the coaching staff.

“I definitely did want to take my time, which I think I did,” Ellis said. “I felt like I was just ready today. I wanted to get all the pieces and figure everything out and I think today I did that.

“I hung around a bunch of players this time. We hung out after the Missouri game. That was awesome obviously, that rivalry's pretty sweet. And then we went out to dinner with some coaches and got around a bunch of players.

“It just felt different. I felt more felt more comfortable and felt more at home. It was just amazing, and I really loved everything. I've been there a bunch and I think it was just time.”

This summer Ellis showed off his athletic ability at the KU summer camp running a 4.48-40. At the Sharp Combine he was in the low 4.4 range. He played quarterback at Mulvane High, but his future will be on defense.

He just named a first-team all-state selection by Sports in Kansas.

“They said I can bring a lot of versatility and the safety positions probably would be the main ones,” he said.

Ellis, a three-sport athlete, will get fulfill his dream by staying close to home.

“It's always been my dream since I was a little kid to play in the Big 12 play for Kansas,” he said. “I went to Kansas football games when I was little playing on the hill and all that. I mean, it's just surreal.”