Mason Fairchild, Trevor Kardell talk TE room, transfer Tevita Noa

The Kansas tight ends have more of an edge than they did one year ago.

Still growing under assistant Andy Kotelnicki’s offense, the full potential of the tight ends remains to be seen. KU retained senior Mason Fairchild and redshirt sophomore Trevor Kardell from last year’s room, adding dynamic Snow College transfer Tevita Noa.

Camp scrimmages began this week, with tight ends seeking exposure early on. The room, while competitive, hasn’t shown its best version yet, according to Fairchild.

“It’s not anything sold right now,” Fairchild said. “Everyone’s just getting reps, trying to develop right now. As we get closer to the (opener), then we’ll work with the guys that will be playing a little bit more, but we’ll get to see who that’ll be.”

Fairchild logged 13 receptions for 128 yards and a first-career touchdown last season at Texas, coupled with fellow tight end Jared Casey’s game-winning catch in Austin.

Interrupted by illnesses and injuries, including Casey’s minor hamstring pull, the tight ends room hasn’t been in full company at camp. But everyday challenges aside, Fairchild is convinced the group can be where it needs to by the home opener.

“It’s tough sledding,” Fairchild said. “But at the same time, I think we’ve done a really good job of keeping our heads up and continuing through the grind. Because on the other side lies our season. That’s what’s most important.”

Returning tight end Trevor Kardell shared his teammate’s opinion of the room but was quick to recognize the ground the group has made up in one year. Both, Fairchild and Kardell, have witnessed a complete system change at KU since head coach Lance Leipold’s arrival.

“Having the same offense two years in a row is incredible,” Kardell said. “We’re able to get deeper into the offense, understanding what (Kotelnicki) is expecting of us. The whole point of the offseason was to make this season super easy. We’re trying to make it difficult right now, so when we do get out of the field on Sep. 2, it’s second-hand nature.”