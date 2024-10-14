Watch: Bill Self talks during media day

in other news
Kansas Picked as Big 12 Preseason Favorite
For the 21st time in the 28-year history of the coaches’ basketball preseason Big 12 poll, KU is the preseason favorite.
PFF Defensive Grades: The midseason grades and snap counts
Here are the midyear grades from PFF for the offense and snap counts. See the detailed numbers where each player ranks.
Five commitment predictions for top 2025 prospects
Rob Cassidy weighs in on where he thinks five elite prospects will land when the smoke clears on their recruitment.
The latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board sponsored by “The Blasters”
For a closer look at the latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board, come inside.
PFF Midseason Grade Card: Grades and snap counts after six games
Here are the midyear grades from PFF for the offense including snap counts for players who made the list.
Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self met with reporters during media day. Watch what Self had to say about his team and several questions he was asked as the season is close to getting underway.
