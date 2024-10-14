Advertisement

Kansas Picked as Big 12 Preseason Favorite

Kansas Picked as Big 12 Preseason Favorite

For the 21st time in the 28-year history of the coaches’ basketball preseason Big 12 poll, KU is the preseason favorite.

PFF Defensive Grades: The midseason grades and snap counts

PFF Defensive Grades: The midseason grades and snap counts

Here are the midyear grades from PFF for the offense and snap counts. See the detailed numbers where each player ranks.

Five commitment predictions for top 2025 prospects

Five commitment predictions for top 2025 prospects

Rob Cassidy weighs in on where he thinks five elite prospects will land when the smoke clears on their recruitment.

The latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board sponsored by “The Blasters”

The latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board sponsored by “The Blasters”

For a closer look at the latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board, come inside.

PFF Midseason Grade Card: Grades and snap counts after six games

PFF Midseason Grade Card: Grades and snap counts after six games

Here are the midyear grades from PFF for the offense including snap counts for players who made the list.

Published Oct 14, 2024
Watch: Bill Self talks during media day
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self met with reporters during media day. Watch what Self had to say about his team and several questions he was asked as the season is close to getting underway.

