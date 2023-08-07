“It's always a great talk with them,” Boganowski said. “Me and Coach Simpson, we had a great talk. He knows ball, so it's always great to be around him. And Greg and Billy, they've been recruiting me hard. It was definitely a great visit. Great to see the people that are recruiting me again.”

It gave him an opportunity to be around the Kansas staff one last time before he decides. Linebackers coach Chris Simpson has been recruiting him for the Jayhawks. He has also been in contact with staff members Billy Bonneau and Greg Svarczkopf.

The Junction City prospect took unofficial visits at the end of July to Kansas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma. His final visit was to KU last Monday.

All of the visits are done for Michael Boganowski . The top player in Kansas took five official visits in June and then wanted to get one final look at three schools on his list.

Boganowski will spend time thinking about recruiting and getting ready to start his senior season. He took the visits to see if things would become clearer and if a leader would emerge.

Did that happen?

“I was hoping to just get that feeling of saying, ‘This is the school I want to be at,’” he said. “That’s kind of what I was looking for. I don't think I got the feeling, but I'd say maybe closer to the feeling.”

He does not have a date set to announce his commitment because he is not sure when that time will be. When the right time to make that decision comes, he will know.

“I think I’m going to let it play out,” he said. “I will know just when it feels right. I don’t have a decision date and I’m not going to put that extra pressure on myself. I'm just hoping it's one of those feelings where you just know. Right now, I don't really know.”

Boganowski made it clear he wants to take his time and will not rush. When he gets to that point, he will feel less stress and be able to focus on his last year of high school football.

“I think it'll be a little bit of relief,” he said. “Definitely some pressure off my shoulders because at that point, it'll be during the season so then I can just fully focus on being around my teammates and winning games.”