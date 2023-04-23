It was a busy spring for the Kansas coaches, and they saw a lot of recruits go through campus for unofficial visits. For the Spring Showcase, they got a visit from Michael Boganowski, the top player in Kansas. A few days before the showcase Wyatt Gilmore, one of the top defensive ends in Minnesota got a tour of the program.

Boganowski has been to Lawrence several times since last fall. His visit to the Spring Showcase gave him an opportunity to talk with the coaches since his previous trip was cut short.

“I got to watch another practice on my last, so that was good,” Boganowski said. “I had to leave for basketball the same day, so I had to leave a little bit early. So, whenever I came back this time, I got to talk more with the nutrition and the strength coaches.”

He spoke with KU Director of Sports Performance, Matt Gildersleeve on his visit for the showcase event.

“I feel like when you're a strength coach you have to have a certain type of demeanor, and I think he has that,” he said.

The coaches were focused on the final practice of the spring, but Boganowski had the opportunity to talk with Chris Simpson before the event.

“It was good talking to the coaches,” he said. “It just helped building my relationship, so that was good. Coach Simpson pulled up some of my high school film. He showed it being done at the college level and then somebody else doing it at the NFL level. He made a little PowerPoint showing how all my skills translate to the next level and the level after that.”

The next step for Boganowski is setting up official visits.

“When I'm done doing the spring ball visits, I'll probably settle it down and lock in some officials,” Boganowski said. “After those officials try and maybe work out a decision.”