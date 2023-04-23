Michael Boganowski, Wyatt Gilmore discuss their visit to Kansas
It was a busy spring for the Kansas coaches, and they saw a lot of recruits go through campus for unofficial visits. For the Spring Showcase, they got a visit from Michael Boganowski, the top player in Kansas. A few days before the showcase Wyatt Gilmore, one of the top defensive ends in Minnesota got a tour of the program.
Boganowski has been to Lawrence several times since last fall. His visit to the Spring Showcase gave him an opportunity to talk with the coaches since his previous trip was cut short.
“I got to watch another practice on my last, so that was good,” Boganowski said. “I had to leave for basketball the same day, so I had to leave a little bit early. So, whenever I came back this time, I got to talk more with the nutrition and the strength coaches.”
He spoke with KU Director of Sports Performance, Matt Gildersleeve on his visit for the showcase event.
“I feel like when you're a strength coach you have to have a certain type of demeanor, and I think he has that,” he said.
The coaches were focused on the final practice of the spring, but Boganowski had the opportunity to talk with Chris Simpson before the event.
“It was good talking to the coaches,” he said. “It just helped building my relationship, so that was good. Coach Simpson pulled up some of my high school film. He showed it being done at the college level and then somebody else doing it at the NFL level. He made a little PowerPoint showing how all my skills translate to the next level and the level after that.”
The next step for Boganowski is setting up official visits.
“When I'm done doing the spring ball visits, I'll probably settle it down and lock in some officials,” Boganowski said. “After those officials try and maybe work out a decision.”
Gilmore visits Kansas, several schools in the spring
Gilmore visited the first week of April, which was a busy time for him. In a week’s span he visited Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa, and Oklahoma.
It was his first visit to Kansas.
“I really enjoyed getting to know the coaches and the strength and conditioning coach along with nutrition staff,” Gilmore said. “They are all awesome. They talked a lot about the facilities they are going to build, and I think it’s going to be awesome. And I love the campus.”
Jim Zebrowski recruits the area and Gilmore spent time with defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu.
“I spent a lot of time with Coach Z and Coach O, and they were saying how I could fit into their defense really well and how the program is on the rise,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore, from Rogers High in Minnesota is rated one of the defensive prospects in the state. He said the Kansas coaches like his athletic ability and effort he plays with on film.
He holds close to 20 division one offers and used the spring to visit and evaluate several college programs. When he decides on a college, he will put a lot of emphasis on the people inside.
“The people are probably the main thing even though coaches come and go I strongly believe surrounding yourself with the right people means everything,” he said.