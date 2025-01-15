Kansas ‘gaining on’ finding its identity during three-game winning streak

After Kansas suffered back-to-back road losses in December, Bill Self said his team had yet to establish an identity. As the calendar flipped to 2025, a calling card started to surface. The Jayhawks have won three straight conference games on the back of dominating defensive performances.

Kansas held UCF to 48 points, allowed just 12 points in the second half against Arizona State, and Cincinnati scored 40 points as the Jayhawks rebounded from losing their conference opener. A hallmark in Kansas’ wins is developing, but Bill Self won’t go as far as to say they’ve established a true identity.

“It’s still a work in progress, but obviously, I’m sure you guys can tell too, the defensive intensity has been amped up since the start of the year [2025],” Self said. “I don’t know that we have a true identity yet, but I think we’re gaining on it.”

The Jayhawks scored their lowest point total of the year against Cincinnati, yet still won by 14. Hunter Dickinson said that type of game is similar to Self’s style during his coaching tenure.

“It might not be the most aesthetically pleasing type of basketball, but I do kind of think that’s what coach Self would prefer actually in wins,” Dickinson said. “He always talks about him wanting to have the team who’s the tougher, the nastier, the better defensive team, the team that kind of just wants it more.”

One catalyst for the emerging defensive intensity mindset has been Shakeel Moore. He was inserted into the starting lineup before the UCF game and has helped the Jayhawks line up better defensively and given the team a spark.

“It allows Juan not to guard the power guard, it allows a lot of different things,” Self said. “I think, to your point, he’s probably got as good a defensive anticipation instincts as anyone we have on our team. And he can make some plays athletically with his strength that other guys don’t make… I think he has sparked us.”

Kansas will face one of, if not its biggest, defensive tests on Wednesday when the Jayhawks take on Iowa State in Hilton Coliseum. According to KenPom, the Cyclones rank sixth in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency. While the offense has taken massive strides, Iowa State still relies heavily on the defensive end under TJ Otzelberger.

“I think it’s the best team that TJ has had,” Self said. “I think they’re terrific offensively, but the thing about them is, and what their identity has been, is really really guarding in the halfcourt and they still do that equally well.”

Dickinson emphasized the importance of coming out with defensive intensity in high-profile matchups and on the road. It will be a key if the Jayhawks want to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament and it will also help them pick up crucial wins in conference play.

“Defense travels,” Dickinson said. “Especially in times like the tournament, you want your defense to kind of try to carry you through. Because there’s going to be games where, they’re rock fights, especially in the tournament. Once you get to the Elite Eight… all those games are going to be slower-paced games where you’re really trying to execute, you’re trying to go one-on-one and that’s where you want your defense to kind of stand tall the most, and I think that’s kind of what we’re trying to prepare for.”