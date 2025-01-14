Tyler Mercer has big freshman year, ready for Kansas

When the transfer portal opened, one of the most important positions for the Kansas staff was offensive line.

Not only did they sign quality players, but every lineman has multiple years to play. The highest rated prospect of the group is Tyler Mercer from North Texas.

Mercer was named a Freshman All-American by several outlets, after getting pushed into action the first week of the season. In the first series of the season, the starting center was injured, and Mercer was called on to take over.

“My season was filled with a lot of ups and downs,” Mercer said. “I was thrown into the fire as a true freshman playing against 5th year seniors a lot. I had the opportunity to learn under a senior center Jett Duncan who taught me a lot and helped my transition to college. When he got hurt game one I got the chance to step up and keep the starting job.”

Then Mercer had to deal with an injury of his own. He broke his hand in week two.

“It was unfortunate because I thought I was out for the year,” he said. “I was wrong and had surgery three days later and was back in three weeks playing again, thanks to the trainers and medical team.”