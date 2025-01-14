Tyler Mercer has big freshman year, ready for Kansas

When the transfer portal opened, one of the most important positions for the Kansas staff was offensive line.
Not only did they sign quality players, but every lineman has multiple years to play. The highest rated prospect of the group is Tyler Mercer from North Texas.
Mercer was named a Freshman All-American by several outlets, after getting pushed into action the first week of the season. In the first series of the season, the starting center was injured, and Mercer was called on to take over.
“My season was filled with a lot of ups and downs,” Mercer said. “I was thrown into the fire as a true freshman playing against 5th year seniors a lot. I had the opportunity to learn under a senior center Jett Duncan who taught me a lot and helped my transition to college. When he got hurt game one I got the chance to step up and keep the starting job.”
Then Mercer had to deal with an injury of his own. He broke his hand in week two.
“It was unfortunate because I thought I was out for the year,” he said. “I was wrong and had surgery three days later and was back in three weeks playing again, thanks to the trainers and medical team.”
Mercer played eight games with 565 snaps grading out as the highest rated offensive lineman by PFF. When he entered the transfer portal, his phone was busy. He earned offers from Kansas, Arkansas, Miami, Arizona State, UNC, Stanford, and Houston.
Kansas was one of his official visits and he liked what he learned about the program.
“I really liked Lawrence,” Mercer said. “It is a nice college town that I could see myself really like living in. I liked the staff. I think Coach Leipold has the program headed in the right direction and I liked Coach Agpalsa. I feel like he is going to develop me well since he had four all conference OL last season.”
Agpalsa and Mercer went over the program and coaching philosophy during the official visit and that was a key reason in his decision.
“I like his coaching style,” he said. “He’s going to be hard on his guys and demand excellence. He told me things he knows I need to improve on which I liked because he didn't just give me what I wanted to hear. But instead how I can become a better lineman.”
He is ready to get his career started as a Jayhawk and will be on campus this week.
“I definitely felt confident about the decision to go to KU, and definitely glad the Lord made that clear,” Mercer said. “I am excited to get to campus and test myself at the next level.”