Midseason Numbers: Looking at the detailed stats through six games

in other news
Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson set to announce on Nov. 1
Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, will announce decision on November 1.
Jayhawks looking to bye week to get healthy, prep for Houston
The Jayhawks are 1-5 in the first half of the season and the bye week comes at a good time to get healthier.
Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month
Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month
Thoughts after re-watching the ASU games and heading into bye-week
Here are some thoughts after re-watching game and another loss in the final minutes.
PFF Defensive Grade Card: Arizona State game
Here are the PFF defensive grades from the Arizona State game and snap counts.
in other news
Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson set to announce on Nov. 1
Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, will announce decision on November 1.
Jayhawks looking to bye week to get healthy, prep for Houston
The Jayhawks are 1-5 in the first half of the season and the bye week comes at a good time to get healthier.
Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month
Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month
There are some interesting numbers on the advanced PFF sheet. We take a look at the defensive grades each player against the run, pass rush, and coverage performance.
On offense see what players grade out best at pass blocking, run blocking and where the ball has been distributed in the passing game.
Here are the numbers through six games as the Jayhawks get ready to come off the bye week.
- OT
- OLB
- PRO
- ATH
- RB
- WDE
- CB
- OLB
- TE
- WR