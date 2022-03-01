Mike Novitsky: The sky is the limit

Last year Mike Novitsky became a leader of the offensive line after transferring from Buffalo. Novitsky started every game at center last year for the Jayhawks.

He is one of several players who return this year that had significant playing time last season. That unit that stays intact for the most part showed a lot of improvement under Scott Fuchs.

I asked Novitsky just how good they can be.

“I think the sky's the limit,” he said. “Why can't we be top 10 in the country as an offensive line and as a whole team? The sky's the limit for us, we've just got to put the work in and keep chipping away, 1% better every day, and just keep getting better.”

Novitsky likes what he sees from the early practices and offseason. One of the biggest changes is the culture being built inside the program.

“Practice has been really good, really sharp,” Novitsky said “We're really getting out there, getting better every rep, and I see a lot of great effort from a lot of guys, and our culture is starting to really take off. There's a big sense of pride and straining every day to get better.”

To hear more Novitsky after the opening of spring practice listen to his interview with the media.