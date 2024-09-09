“He liked my contested catches,” Sims said. “He liked how I use my quickness. I'm not just someone with top end speed. I have quickness, too, and he liked how I got in and out of my brakes really well.”

He picked up the offer after showing what he could do after working with Samuel in camp.

“The camp was amazing,” Sims said. “It's definitely one of the better camps I went to. I worked with Coach Samuel the whole time and the other receivers, and I knew a couple of them, so that was pretty cool. I learned a lot at that camp, actually. Coach Samuel helps me a lot with some of my routes. It was an amazing experience.”

Sims, from Ottawa High School, is the top rated receiver in the state and was impressed with the camp and working with the coaches.

Nate Sims turned in a strong summer camp performance for the Kansas coaches, and he earned an offer once the camp ended.

The camp setting gave the coaches an opportunity to evaluate Sims, but it also gave him a chance to see how he fits in working with the staff and Samuel.

“I get to see how he coaches because he coaches different from my coach,” Sims said. “Like, he coaches different. Every coach is different. So, it gives me a chance to see how he coaches and get to have new pointers. He showed me things that I've never heard before. Every coach just has a different coaching style, and I love that.”

It was a good summer for Sims who got an offer from Kansas State after attending camp. He finished with offers from the two in-state schools making it a good ending to summer as he headed into his junior year.

“It was mind blowing,” he said. “I was not really expecting them honestly, coming from a little town, but because recruiting was always pretty slow for me. Never really talked to many coaches at all, but one day it just sparked, and it was amazing.”

Sims made another trip to Lawrence for the Crimson and Blue BBQ, where he spent more time around the staff and learned about the program.

“I think every single coach there came up and talked to me,” he said. “I talked with a lot of coaches and had a chance to talk with Coach Leipold. That was amazing. I definitely got to know them better and build some relationships with them.”

Growing up in Ottawa, Sims says he has not developed a favorite school, but the Jayhawks have a presence in his family.

“My parents actually aren't really big sports fans, and I never really grew up around sports that much,” he said. “But my mom went to KU, and my sister went to KU. We've always kind of been around KU, and my grandma and grandpa were really big KU basketball fans.”

Sims plans to take visits to college games this season and has scheduled an unofficial visit to Arrowhead when the Jayhawks play Colorado.