PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Nate Sims has a good summer, visits Kansas twice

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

Nate Sims turned in a strong summer camp performance for the Kansas coaches, and he earned an offer once the camp ended.

Sims, from Ottawa High School, is the top rated receiver in the state and was impressed with the camp and working with the coaches.

“The camp was amazing,” Sims said. “It's definitely one of the better camps I went to. I worked with Coach Samuel the whole time and the other receivers, and I knew a couple of them, so that was pretty cool. I learned a lot at that camp, actually. Coach Samuel helps me a lot with some of my routes. It was an amazing experience.”

He picked up the offer after showing what he could do after working with Samuel in camp.

“He liked my contested catches,” Sims said. “He liked how I use my quickness. I'm not just someone with top end speed. I have quickness, too, and he liked how I got in and out of my brakes really well.”

Sims picked up offers from Kansas and Kansas State and had a return trip to Lawrence
Sims picked up offers from Kansas and Kansas State and had a return trip to Lawrence

The camp setting gave the coaches an opportunity to evaluate Sims, but it also gave him a chance to see how he fits in working with the staff and Samuel.

“I get to see how he coaches because he coaches different from my coach,” Sims said. “Like, he coaches different. Every coach is different. So, it gives me a chance to see how he coaches and get to have new pointers. He showed me things that I've never heard before. Every coach just has a different coaching style, and I love that.”

It was a good summer for Sims who got an offer from Kansas State after attending camp. He finished with offers from the two in-state schools making it a good ending to summer as he headed into his junior year.

“It was mind blowing,” he said. “I was not really expecting them honestly, coming from a little town, but because recruiting was always pretty slow for me. Never really talked to many coaches at all, but one day it just sparked, and it was amazing.”

Sims made another trip to Lawrence for the Crimson and Blue BBQ, where he spent more time around the staff and learned about the program.

“I think every single coach there came up and talked to me,” he said. “I talked with a lot of coaches and had a chance to talk with Coach Leipold. That was amazing. I definitely got to know them better and build some relationships with them.”

Growing up in Ottawa, Sims says he has not developed a favorite school, but the Jayhawks have a presence in his family.

“My parents actually aren't really big sports fans, and I never really grew up around sports that much,” he said. “But my mom went to KU, and my sister went to KU. We've always kind of been around KU, and my grandma and grandpa were really big KU basketball fans.”

Sims plans to take visits to college games this season and has scheduled an unofficial visit to Arrowhead when the Jayhawks play Colorado.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvbmF0ZS1zaW1zLWhhcy1hLWdvb2Qtc3VtbWVyLXZpc2l0cy1rYW5z YXMtdHdpY2UiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDog JypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmthbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm5hdGUt c2ltcy1oYXMtYS1nb29kLXN1bW1lci12aXNpdHMta2Fuc2FzLXR3aWNlJmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMxMDUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK