Nate Sims looks back on Kansas visit, will be at Colorado game

“We talk about every week,” Sims said. “Me and Coach Samuel will get on the phone, and I'll talk to Jeff Grimes. We'll also text throughout the week. They always send me good luck before our games and stuff and follow up after games as well.”

The speedster from Ottawa High School picked up an offer from Kansas after his performance at the Elite Summer Camp and has been staying in touch with the staff since that time.

Nate Sims recently took an unofficial visit to watch Kansas play and will be back in Arrowhead Stadium when the Jayhawks face Colorado.

Sims visited for the Houston game when the Jayhawks scored 42 points and have won three of their last four. Before that Kansas had several close games that did not go their way. He can relate after Ottawa did the same last season. After the win over Houston, Sims said you must keep believing in your team.

“It's definitely hard losing close games,” he said. “Our team last year lost a lot of close games, so I know how it feels. And you just can't count yourself out. You’ve just got to worry about the next week and go into every week thinking that you're the better team and you're going to come out on top.”

Sims’ visit to the Houston game gave him a chance to talk with the coaches in person since he attended the summer camp.

“I actually talked to Coach Samuel quite a bit,” he said. “We talked about how he prepared that week for the game and what I've been doing at practice and stuff, and my season. So that was amazing, talking to him. And then I talked to Coach Grimes and Greg too.”

He spent time around Samuel, Grimes and Greg Svarczkopf, the Director of Recruiting. Sims, who is the top-ranked wide receiver in the 2026 Kansas class, looked back on his overall visit and will be back at Arrowhead today for the Colorado game.

“I have a great connection with Coach Samuel and Coach Grimes,” he said. “They really brought me in and made me feel at home there. The game went great. I love the atmosphere there. Even in Arrowhead, they had a great atmosphere, great fans, so that was amazing.”

Sims is hearing from several schools and recently took a visit to Nebraska. He plans to take his time and make his decision next year.

“I just want to go somewhere where I feel welcomed and somewhere that feels like another home to me,” he said. “I’m looking for somewhere the players and staff get along really well, and it's just a brotherhood. I think that's the most important thing when I’m thinking about a school.”

