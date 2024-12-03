New rule changes already changing football recruiting, roster numbers

In the past when the regular season ended, members of the Kansas coaching staff would be going from airport to airport flying around the country to see recruits. But that will be a new change for the coaches starting this week.

The NCAA passed a rule that keeps the coaches off the road until January. Leipold was asked how that could effect recruiting compared to the past.

“To be determined,” he said. “I guess it's kind of different. You know, it's going to be unique because the portal is going to be open. And that part, as we continue to work on a better recruiting calendar and a complete schedule for college football, it'll be unique in that regard as far as signing day and all the things that goes around with it.”

The early signing period has been moved up and will be tomorrow (Dec. 4), which is two weeks earlier. In the past recruits could have taken official visits the first two weeks in December.

“But as we continue to see things get sped up more and more, I think it'll be fine,” Leipold said. “As always, you want to maintain and make sure your current roster is where it needs to be. So, we'll see as we go. But it will be different, that's for sure.”

One advantage that could give coaches is being in the office this month when the transfer portal window opens. Usually, they are on the road recruiting and communicate with staff who are back in Lawrence how the portal is progressing.