Before Nick Reid went in the Ring of Honor he talked about the experience. Reid has season tickets to KU football games and said he likes to sneak in and out.

Nick Reid opening comment…

I mean, I'm a season ticket holder. I actually sit right over here in the bowl. I just kind of sneak in, watch the games, cheer on my team, and sneak out of here.

How fun has it been just to kind of watch this program turn around…

Oh, it's unbelievable. There was quite a long period of time where it wasn't a whole lot of fun to be a KU fan, but coach Leipold and the kids got it going in the right direction, and I think they're going to keep it going.

When did you think that that flip was being switched…

I think it was the day Leipold stepped on the campus. I mean, you could see it, the kids he brought in, just the mentality that they have, the toughness that they bring is something that we kind of had laxed for a little while there.

And just to see your name come up here in a little while when you go in the Ring of Honor…

Unbelievable, incredible feeling. Just took so many people to be a part of it, to make that happen. It's overwhelming and I'm just truly grateful.

You were on the Jayhawker podcast recently, but are there memories that still stand out when you walk on the field, things that come back up for you?

My favorite memory is Kevin Kane, when we beat Nebraska for the first time in 36 years. He's got the interception and I tackled him in the far end zone down here, so it's one of my favorite plays of my career.