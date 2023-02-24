From January 17 to January 23, Kansas experienced something that rarely happens under Bill Self. The Jayhawks dropped three-straight games, at Kansas State, vs. TCU, and at Baylor. Kansas, with a road trip to Lexington, Ky., up next on the schedule, faced the real possibility of losing four-straight games, which would have been a first under Self.

However, like Kansas has done so many times under Self, the Jayhawks bounced back to defeat Kentucky and then returned home to beat Kansas State several days later. On February 4, Self’s squad lost at Iowa State, 68-53, but has since defeated Texas, Oklahoma (Away), Oklahoma State (away), Baylor, and TCU (Away).

While addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, Kansas guard Kevin McCullar, Jr., talked about how Kansas was able to bounce back from its three-game losing streak.

“That streak of losing those three games, it taught us a lot about ourselves and we learned from it,” said Kevin McCullar, Jr. “We kept a level head and Coach (Self) told us that we’ve got to be the hardest playing team every game we go out there.

“We can’t come out lackadaisical, especially in the league that we’re in,” he added. “We’ve got to bring energy, and that’s kind of what we’ve been doing and sticking with it. It’s been working for us.”

Kansas, currently tied atop the Big 12 standings with Texas, now faces the most important stretch of games the regular season has to offer. Self’s squad, with wins at home over West Virginia and Texas Tech and on the road at Texas in the final regular season game of the year, can win the Big 12 regular season championship outright.

Self, during his weekly press conference on Thursday, talked about the importance of the final three games of the regular season.

“Well, although, you can make a case that we've had a lot of big games, but they're the two biggest games we played at home to date because of obviously the ramifications of what could possibly be if we're able to take care of business and what would happen if we don't,” said Self. “So yeah, they're huge games and both hard games and two teams we hadn't played in a long time.”



