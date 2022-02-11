No. 8 Kansas begins key four game stretch at home against OU on Saturday

No. 8 Kansas (19-4; 8-1) was on the verge of taking a giant step towards capturing another Big 12 regular-season championship at Texas on Monday night. The Jayhawks, up by four points late in the game, suffered a last-second defeat to the Longhorns, 79-76 in Austin.

For Kansas, a win against Texas would have, without question, put Bill Self’s squad in the driver’s seat in the race for the regular-season championship. Still, with eight regular-season games remaining on the schedule, Kansas finds itself atop the Big 12 standings with postseason play approaching.

Looking to win its 20th win for a 33rd consecutive season, Kansas returns home to face Oklahoma (14-10; 4-7) on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS. During the game, Kansas will honor the 50-year reunion of the 1971 Final Four Team. Former coach Ted Owens, along with six players and other staff, will be in attendance to participate in the weekend festivities.

This weekend, no doubt, begins a key stretch for Kansas in its quest to not only capture the Big 12 regular-season championship but also position itself for a deep run throughout the month of March.

In all, Kansas plays host to Oklahoma on Saturday, Oklahoma State on Monday, travels to West Virginia on February 19 and then returns home to face Kansas State on February 22.

Looking to string some wins together in the coming weeks, the first step in the process begins at home against Oklahoma on Saturday.

The series between Kansas and Oklahoma dates back to 1920 when both schools were members of the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Kansas leads, 153-69. KU has won 11 of the last 14 meetings and, since 2006, the Jayhawks have won 24 of the last 29 matchups against the Sooners. Kansas is 78-16 against Oklahoma in Lawrence meetings and 51-7 in Allen Fieldhouse.

When Kansas and Oklahoma first met on January 18, the Jayhawks emerged victorious over the Sooners, 67-64. Jalen Wilson led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Christian Braun added 15 points and Ochai Agbaji chipped in 10 points.

Tied at 62-62 late in the game, Braun drilled a three for Kansas with 13 seconds left in the game, which turned out to be the game-winner for Self’s squad. With seven seconds left on the clock, Jordan Goldwire was fouled and hit both free-throws, but on the following trip down the court and with time running off the clock, Braun was fouled with five seconds left in the game.



