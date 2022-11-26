Kansas football has learned some hard lessons over the past decade. But through nearly two seasons in the director’s chair, coach Lance Leipold has raised the competitiveness of the Jayhawks to the degree of bowl eligibility.

Saturday’s regular-season finale at Kansas State will be as true of a Big 12 test as any KU has faced all season long. The Jayhawks, coming off a hard-to-swallow 55-14 beatdown by Texas on a senior day, will be out to prove their ability to dust themselves off and place a competitive product on the field one last time this season.

Earl Bostick, a super-senior offensive lineman, said on Tuesday that Kansas is capable of flushing that game after managing 346 yards against the Longhorns – the third-worst offensive output by Kansas this year.

“We did it before,” Bostick said. “Coming off that bye vs. Oklahoma State, we flipped the page.

It’s now time to turn the page and focus on the in-state rivalry of K-State. We’ve got to treat it like a backyard game because we want to bring the Governor's Cup back to Lawrence. We’ve always dreamed about it.”

Speaking on Monday, Leipold said “every facet of (Kansas’) game needs to be on the uptick this week” heading into Manhattan on Saturday. Kansas State, barreling toward the Big 12 Championship game, enters the in-state showdown fresh off a 48-31 road win over West Virginia.

If Kansas manages a win on Saturday, it’d end a 13-game skid against the Wildcats and be the first win for KU in a regular-season finale since 2008 vs. Missouri. On Tuesday, Leipold shined a light on Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and the job he’s done since arriving in Manhattan.

“They have an excellent football team, a lot to play for, and they've earned that right and they've got a lot of weapons, and one of the best defenses in the country,” Leipold. “It's going to be a big task to go in there.”