The Jayhawks are going to get some help once players report. Both Caleb Sampson and Marcus Harris have confirmed to Jayhawk Slant they plan to report to camp on Thursday. Sampson, a 6-foot-4, 285 pound defensive lineman from Coahoma Community College said he will leave Thursday morning. Harris a 6-foot-3, 260 pound defensive lineman from Park Crossing High in Alabama will leave Wednesday night. Neither player has been on campus this summer. Harris said he is looking for the opportunity to start practice. "I'm looking forward to coming in and work hard," Harris said. "I'm looking forward to starting my career and showing the coaches what I can do at the next level." Harris said he has been in contact all summer with special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler and defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot.

In a few days Miles will be back on the field as fall camp starts

Fall camp access kicks off this Friday

There will be a lot of media opportunities over the next three weeks of fall camp. Les Miles and the players are scheduled to meet with the media a total of 10 times in that span. Miles will meet with the media six different times and answer questions about fall camp. Players will report Thursday and the first practice is Friday. Miles will have his first media availability on Friday. The first two practices will be in shorts and the next two in shells. The Jayhawks will move to full pads next Wednesday. The media will get a chance to speak with Miles and several players the day after they put pads on. There will be plenty of access over the next three weeks to get a feel from the coaches and players how fall camp is playing out.

Recruiting holding steady inside the Top 30