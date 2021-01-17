JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Finishing 2021 class, look ahead to 2022 and walk-ons

For all intents and purposes the Jayhawks 2021 football recruiting class is done. Well, as long as they hang on to every recruit they are recruiting for the late signing period. The staff will work over the next three weeks to keep Quaydarius Davis and Garfield Lawrence committed since they haven’t signed. Both are expected to sign February 3rd and are two, key members of the class. Two of the latest commitments Colin Grunhard and Conrad Hawley, may not sign and just arrive on campus next Monday to start the semester. Once they attend a class they are locked in with Kansas. In the most recent Rivals rankings, the Jayhawks are still holding onto the third spot in the Big 12. The rankings are calculated with a formula that factors in the top 20 recruits of each class.

Looking ahead to 2022 and rules that could impact the class

The priority is hanging onto the commitments that remain in 2021 and look to the future. When it comes to the future the staff isn’t waiting around. They have already offered 318 recruits in the 2022 class. They are off to a fast start with five commitments for 2022 and that class already ranks third in the Big 12. The biggest impact of the 2022 class will be how the NCAA handles scholarships and transfers moving forward. They recently tabled talks how to handle the one-time transfer rule and super seniors until mid-February. [Related: Discussion on latest NCAA rules] As it stands right now the KU 2022 class will likely be much smaller than past classes along with most other programs around the country. If everything stayed the same, the Kansas staff would have less than 10 spots remaining for the 2022 class right now.

Gundaker will report early to campus and compete for the starting punting job

Looking to add walk-ons in the 2021 class