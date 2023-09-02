The Jayhawks opened their season with a 48-17 win over Missouri State that saw them play well in a lot of different departments. With the absence of Jalon Daniels, Jason Bean stepped in nicely to lead the Jayhawks to a comfortable win.





Bean got the start when Daniels didn't have enough reps

There was a lot of anticipation to see the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year in action, but head coach Lance Leipold was unable to pull the trigger on Daniels after he was limited during fall camp with back tightness.

Leipold stated that there “wasn't enough practice reps to feel comfortable that we made a decision to go with Jason and we'll see how we go from there.”

Bean was more than capable of filling the shoes of Daniels on Friday night however. Bean had been complimented by multiple members of the coaching staff throughout fall camp, and had the option to end his football career after last season. Leipold, especially after tonight, is very thankful that Bean decided to come back.

"He continues to get better,” Leipold said. “He's done everything we've asked and watching him mature and be more confident, you saw that.”

Bean had a solid night carrying the ball along with his passing numbers. He carried the ball just five times, but ended with 41 total yards.

“Even on his runs tonight, the few that he had, he really turned the corner and planted his foot,” Leipold said. “He didn't look to go out of bounds. All those things that we challenged him to better at and he has. Really happy for him.”