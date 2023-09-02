Notebook: Jason Bean steps up, special teams plays well
The Jayhawks opened their season with a 48-17 win over Missouri State that saw them play well in a lot of different departments. With the absence of Jalon Daniels, Jason Bean stepped in nicely to lead the Jayhawks to a comfortable win.
Bean got the start when Daniels didn't have enough reps
There was a lot of anticipation to see the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year in action, but head coach Lance Leipold was unable to pull the trigger on Daniels after he was limited during fall camp with back tightness.
Leipold stated that there “wasn't enough practice reps to feel comfortable that we made a decision to go with Jason and we'll see how we go from there.”
Bean was more than capable of filling the shoes of Daniels on Friday night however. Bean had been complimented by multiple members of the coaching staff throughout fall camp, and had the option to end his football career after last season. Leipold, especially after tonight, is very thankful that Bean decided to come back.
"He continues to get better,” Leipold said. “He's done everything we've asked and watching him mature and be more confident, you saw that.”
Bean had a solid night carrying the ball along with his passing numbers. He carried the ball just five times, but ended with 41 total yards.
“Even on his runs tonight, the few that he had, he really turned the corner and planted his foot,” Leipold said. “He didn't look to go out of bounds. All those things that we challenged him to better at and he has. Really happy for him.”
Jordan Peterson stepped in for Brian Borland
Defensive coordinator Brian Borland was absent for the game as he had a medical procedure on Thursday.
“It unfortunately was delayed that the procedure took place yesterday,” Leipold said. “And he's doing well. He's at home.”
Leipold also stated that he expects to see Borland back on the job “very soon.”
The coaching staff made adjustments to create the best scenario possible for the team as defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson took over the play-calling duties.
“Jordan’s coordinated before,” Leipold said. “When we got here, I told him ‘I haven’t talked to you a whole lot… because I have the utmost confidence you’ll do a great job.’”
The rest of the staff had to step into different roles as well, and Leipold was proud of the overall effort by everyone involved.
"I thought our whole staff, and that says a lot about all of them,I feel very fortunate to have we have a great staff, just like when your players and somebody's down.”
Leipold also clarified that the coaching staff knew about the procedure for a good amount of time and that it was not a sudden turnaround.
Special teams looked improved
One of the most unsung portions of the win over Missouri State was the play that the Jayhawks got out of their special teams units. The Jayhawks burned themselves in some cases last year on special teams, but showed some improvement in their opening game of the new season.
First, Tabor Allen kicked off nine times on the night. Eight of those kicks went for touchbacks. The Bears rarely started from anywhere but their own 25-yard line. Last season, Allen kicked 41 touchbacks on 73 kickoffs. The one kickoff that Missouri State decided to try and run back, the Jayhawks stopped the Bears at the 18-yard line.
Next, the field goal kicking looked significantly improved with the addition of Seth Keller, who converted from 28 and 35 yards out. The Texas State transfer did exactly what was expected of him.
“That's why we brought him in, we thought he was extremely accurate,” Leipold said. “We haven't really tested him deep yet.”
The coaching staff had arrived at the decision to start Damon Greaves at punter, but he never made the field in the win.
“In games like this, you want to get guys in,” Leipold said. “I think we got to play a lot of guys, and I guess if there's one guy you don't want to play, that's your punter.”
On the return side, the Jayhawks succeeded quietly as Trevor Wilson got two chances to display his playmaking ability while on kickoff return. The redshirt junior totaled 61 yards on his returns.