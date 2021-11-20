Notebook: KU players say Texas game in past, focus on TCU

Kansas returns to the Lone Star State today to face TCU, just one week after knocking off Texas on its home turf. Picking up some extra motivation in Austin, the Jayhawks have the opportunity to end the season with some extra momentum. One Jayhawk looking to fuel the flame is Kwamie Lassiter II. The super-senior receiver doesn’t want to fall victim to the win and is looking for his group to bounce back this week. “We can’t fall into the trap,” Lassiter said. “You can’t fall into the trap of ‘Oh we got the win, now let’s just be cool.’ You’ve gotta go into these next two like we’re trying to win and that’s going to help bring momentum for this university going into the next season.” In addition to closing the season strong, Lassiter is working towards a Senior Bowl invite too. “I gotta just keep playing my game,” Lassiter said. “I feel like since I’ve been here, I’ve played pretty consistently. I do what I’m supposed to do, make the plays that come my way. I just gotta keep doing what I’m doing.”

Miller said the win over Texas will not help them win the TCU game

Rich Miller sees opportunity vs. TCU

Junior Rich Miller has stepped up this season defensively, becoming one of the more exciting linebackers to watch. After another solid performance in the win over Texas, the linebacker says the group is getting back to business as usual preparing for TCU. “I think the attitude is the same,” Miller said. “Even though we were on a losing streak before that, we still came in every day ready to work and get better. The difference with (Texas) is that it showed on the scoreboard finally. So this whole week has been about responding to winning.” Even though Kansas was stacked up against a Longhorns program that’s faced some tough trials this season, Miller knows his group competed against a true opponent last weekend. “Texas, they’re not as bad as their record may show,” Miller said. “They’re a pretty good team in my opinion. If we can beat them, we can compete with a lot of people.” Now with their sights on TCU, it’s back to the scouting report for the Jayhawks’ defense. “The win versus Texas can’t win us the game with TCU,” Miller said. “We’ve got to slow down their scheme. They do a lot of different things, you’ve got to dial in and focus on what they’re doing to slow them down.”

