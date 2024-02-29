Head coach Lance Leipold addressed the media on Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics, including the departure and arrival of assistant coaches, his new contract and what it means about his commitment to Kansas and what the spring schedule will look like.

Kansas was prepared to match offers for departed assistants:

Losing the trio of Andy Kotelnicki, Jordan Peterson and Scott Fuchs was not ideal for the Jayhawks as they had continuity in their program. Retention has been a focal point for Leipold and his staff, and keeping those coaches was a priority. Leipold mentioned that they were prepared to do a lot in order to keep them around. "Travis [Goff] and our administration myself, we put together packages that were equal or better than what they took," Leipold said. "And that says a lot about what we're doing. And I'm not going to get into specifics of what those were. "Okay, so that again, tells what the individuals where they want to take their careers. But it also, more importantly talks the fact about where we are and committing to retain staff. And there wasn't a blink from Travis of what we have to do." Leipold still is thankful for everything that those three did during their time with him, and knows that they all had their reasons for leaving. "Andy in his case said it to me a year ago when things started, he goes, 'we've been together Lance, ten years, I mean, shoot, that's almost three times as most marriages, right?" Leipold said. "Jordan Peterson's going back to his alma mater. And then Scott has always told me, even before he came to Buffalo, way back when he worked to work in the NFL was a dream of his. So all those things I have to respect."



Leipold talked about the new editions to the staff and an update on the spring showcase

New assistants fitting in quickly

The trio of new hires in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, defensive backs coach DK McDonald and newly appointed offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa were all brought in after a thorough look from Leipold and the rest of his staff. For McDonald, the choice was easier based on what he can bring for a pair of cornerbacks in Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson that have NFL ambitions. "You look at D.K. McDonald, we have two outstanding corners," Leipold said. "We have some really good young corners. Okay, well, they want to play at the next level. Okay, well, if you brought in a guy who coached in the Super bowl the year before... So when he's talking about what he sees and what it takes and what are some of the things, it's pretty factual. So once Cobee and Mello saw that, I think they've embraced it now." Also working in McDonald's favor is his experience under Matt Campbell's staff at Iowa State in the Big 12. "D.K. McDonald was so impressive in his interview, and he's been more impressive since he's been here working with our players in a short period of time that we've been able to do it for a couple of days," Leipold said. "DK was one that a is experience in the big twelve at Iowa State was something that was important." On the offensive side of the ball, the new hire of Agpalsa was one that Grimes got to have a lot of input in. Even though Leipold and Agpalsa have experience together, Leipold and Grimes worked together to make sure they were getting the best fit possible. "Daryl will always be somebody that I would have in mind, but our whole offensive staff was set on him because I wanted Jeff to be comfortable with this," Leipold said. "But the great thing is, Jeff's coached offensive line for over 25 years, so I know he knew what he was looking for, but he also respected what I got a better feel as we went along about what I was looking for and fit. And it was unanimous that Daryl Agpalsa was going to be the best fit for this job."

New contract is not about the money for Leipold

As Kansas fans are well aware, it seems that anytime a head coaching job across the country opens up, Leipold's name is brought into the equation. While there is no such thing as a sure thing, he said some reassuring things to imply that he is happy at Kansas. "If it was strictly about how much money Kelly and I can make, we would not be here," Leipold said. "I don't know if we'd have been here last year. So that never is. But when some of those things were being talked about, I could say this, is that if I was going to talk to our team and have about not making everything based, all our decisions based on money and transactional things, I would be a hypocrite and I would have troubles with that." Leipold also mentioned that this contract has been in the works for a long time, and he is glad that it got done. "You know, as I told Travis in our discussions, I don't expect a new contract just because we win some football games," Leipold said. "I was very happy with that contract and that's why I'm so appreciative of them wanting to do it. But with that also, there's other people that get involved in this as well. I can confidently say that probably Travis, 95 plus percent of this was secured probably in December."

Spring game likely won't be a game as teams move away from them