Watch: Travis Goff gives updates on the renovation, phase two

Travis Goff spoke with reporters about the excitement of the final beam raising and where phase two stands. Here what Goff had to say in some of the key comments and watch his interview below.

Yet another milestone, just how exciting is this…

Goff: I think anything of this kind of magnitude, there has to be celebratory benchmark moments. You have to pause and reflect, and certainly acknowledge and thank everybody who's helping make it happen. Today was absolutely a really important day. You think about August 15th, where we announced 13 months ago with great detail, think about demolition that started after the season, but today, to now be able to really see and feel the magnitude of the project, what it's going to be like on ground level with having that west and that north contained at top of the action. Really important day and meaningful, having all these partners here to celebrate with us.





Can you shed more light on phase two (east side)…

Goff: Phase two continues to be a really important work in progress, especially as we think about the momentum and the tangible reality of phase one. It's not just, ‘Hey, we're trying to work through phase one,’ we are executing phase one, which means we're moving further down the path of phase two.

A couple components of that. Got to have the right kind of developer partner, right? That's something we're right on the doorstep of, having the developer partners that could help bring to life not only the new east side and the south, but also hotel, potentially a residence hall, potentially other components of the gateway development. So, when we have those kinds of details announced, and then obviously of course some more refinement around the funding plan, we'll be as anxious as anybody to announce details of phase two.





You mentioned fundraising, how are things going on that...

Goff: Really well. So fundraising-wise, we really have about a $250 million goal for phase one. We are on the doorstep of $200 million on the fundraising. We've got multiple really robust, exciting conversations that frankly just... They take time, especially when we're talking about the magnitude of the kinds of gifts we're in discussion around. So when we think about finishing out the fundraising goal of phase one, then we think about creating the right kind of momentum and bridge to phase two and the goals that will be associated with phase two. It's on a great path.