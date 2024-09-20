West Virginia Preview: Staff predictions, depth charts, game notes

in other news
Grimes may switch places with Jim Zebrowski, looking for consistency
Jeff Grimes talked about a potential switch with Jim Zebrowski and the Jayhawks' need for a consistent offense.
Watch: Jeff Grimes talks about the offense, facing West Virginia
Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes reviewed the game against UNLV and talked about facing West Virginia.
West Virginia coaches say KU will be a challenge, despite the record
The West Virginia coaches talked about facing Kansas and what they see from the Jayhawks on film.
Leipold talks offenses’ issues, importance of West Virginia game
Lance Leipold talked about the offensive struggles, the defense needing to find a way off the field, and West Virginia.
Watch: Lance Leipold previews West Virginia, talks about UNLV game
Lance Leipold talks about the West Virginia game, thoughts on the offense and looking back at UNLV.
in other news
Grimes may switch places with Jim Zebrowski, looking for consistency
Jeff Grimes talked about a potential switch with Jim Zebrowski and the Jayhawks' need for a consistent offense.
Watch: Jeff Grimes talks about the offense, facing West Virginia
Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes reviewed the game against UNLV and talked about facing West Virginia.
West Virginia coaches say KU will be a challenge, despite the record
The West Virginia coaches talked about facing Kansas and what they see from the Jayhawks on film.