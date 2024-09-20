West Virginia Preview: Staff predictions, depth charts, game notes

Advertisement

Grimes may switch places with Jim Zebrowski, looking for consistency

Jeff Grimes talked about a potential switch with Jim Zebrowski and the Jayhawks' need for a consistent offense.

 • Sam Winton
Watch: Jeff Grimes talks about the offense, facing West Virginia

Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes reviewed the game against UNLV and talked about facing West Virginia. 

 • Jon Kirby
West Virginia coaches say KU will be a challenge, despite the record

The West Virginia coaches talked about facing Kansas and what they see from the Jayhawks on film.

 • Jon Kirby
Leipold talks offenses’ issues, importance of West Virginia game

Lance Leipold talked about the offensive struggles, the defense needing to find a way off the field, and West Virginia.

 • Sam Winton
Watch: Lance Leipold previews West Virginia, talks about UNLV game

Lance Leipold talks about the West Virginia game, thoughts on the offense and looking back at UNLV.

 • Jon Kirby

