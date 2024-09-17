Advertisement

Published Sep 17, 2024
Watch: Jeff Grimes talks about the offense, facing West Virginia
Jon Kirby
@jayhawkslant

Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes reviewed the game against UNLV and talked about facing West Virginia.

Grimes gave details about what the offense needs to do moving forward including changing the way he and Zebrowski handle game day duties. See everything he had to say in his weekly press conference.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
