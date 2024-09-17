Watch: Jeff Grimes talks about the offense, facing West Virginia

in other news
Leipold evaluates Jalon Daniels, the defense after UNLV loss
Lance Leipold talked about Jalon Daniels confidence, the defense had good moments, struggles to close the half again.
Watch: Daniels, Wheeler, and Robinson after the UNLV game
After the loss to UNLV Jalon Daniels, Cornell Wheeler and Jereme Robinson met with reporters to talk about the game.
Watch: Lance Leipold after the UNLV game
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold met with the media following the UNLV game. Watch everything Leipold had to say.
Quick recap: Jayhawks drop to 1-2 after loss to UNLV
Here is the fast recap of the Jayhawks loss to UNLV and falling to 1-2 on the season.
Logan Brown seeing hard work pay off, finding his place on offensive line
Logan Brown is healthy and back at right tackle, where he is playing well and scoring high on the grade card.
Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes reviewed the game against UNLV and talked about facing West Virginia.
Grimes gave details about what the offense needs to do moving forward including changing the way he and Zebrowski handle game day duties. See everything he had to say in his weekly press conference.