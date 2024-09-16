Watch: Lance Leipold previews West Virginia, talks about UNLV game

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold held his weekly press conference on Monday to review the UNLV game and looked ahead to a key game in Morgantown.
See what Leipold had to say after watching film from the UNLV game and what he sees in West Virginia.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold held his weekly press conference on Monday to review the UNLV game and looked ahead to a key game in Morgantown.
See what Leipold had to say after watching film from the UNLV game and what he sees in West Virginia.
After the loss to UNLV Jalon Daniels, Cornell Wheeler and Jereme Robinson met with reporters to talk about the game.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold met with the media following the UNLV game. Watch everything Leipold had to say.
Here is the fast recap of the Jayhawks loss to UNLV and falling to 1-2 on the season.
Logan Brown is healthy and back at right tackle, where he is playing well and scoring high on the grade card.
Joe Spilotro of Rebel-Net breaks down the UNLV team and gives his prediction on the game for Jayhawk Slant.
After the loss to UNLV Jalon Daniels, Cornell Wheeler and Jereme Robinson met with reporters to talk about the game.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold met with the media following the UNLV game. Watch everything Leipold had to say.
Here is the fast recap of the Jayhawks loss to UNLV and falling to 1-2 on the season.