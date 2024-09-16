Advertisement
Published Sep 16, 2024
Watch: Lance Leipold previews West Virginia, talks about UNLV game
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold held his weekly press conference on Monday to review the UNLV game and looked ahead to a key game in Morgantown.

See what Leipold had to say after watching film from the UNLV game and what he sees in West Virginia.

