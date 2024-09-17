Watch: Brian Borland on playing West Virginia

Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland looked back at the UNLV and talked about the good and bad after watching film.
Borland previewed West Virginia game as the Jayhawks open Big 12 play.
The Jayhawks aren't getting beat by their opponent. They are beating themselves. Thoughts after the UNLV game.
The KU defense played well, but for the second straight week they could not get off the field on a crucial drive.
Here are the PFF defensive grades from the UNLV game and snap counts.
Here are the PFF offensive grades from the UNLV game and snap counts.
Lance Leipold talked about Jalon Daniels confidence, the defense had good moments, struggles to close the half again.
