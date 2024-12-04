Notebook: Lance Leipold talks about KU's 2025 recruiting class

“For us, when somebody says yes and you're only taking one at a position or something, it really changes because you're telling a bunch of other young men who want to be here that there's not an opportunity at the moment,” Leipold said. “And sometimes when you lose somebody, it's tough to get back into it and find somebody [else].”

While decommitments have become part of the recruiting game, it’s disappointing to Leipold and the Kansas staff. He said they won’t drop recruits after telling them they have a spot at Kansas. It can also diminish opportunities for other players Kansas is recruiting.

“I think there's probably a lot of reasons for that. I think the new model in which we're operating will always play a factor,” Leipold said. “I also think sometimes this early official visit time is going to have [an impact]. You want young men to make great, solid decisions and be comfortable. But I think there's probably some second-guessing and sometimes, whether it be from distance or other things that go along with it, and that's, you know, and there's so many things that keep changing in what we do.”

Kansas got the full flipped recruit experience during this cycle. The Jayhawks lost offensive lineman JuJu Marks and linebacker Kenyon Rivera but were able to add wide receiver Bryson Hayes and running back Justin Thurman. Leipold said it’s happening all over the country more than ever.

Kansas introduced a class of 15 recruits on National Signing Day, and Lance Leipold spoke with the media on Wednesday about the recruiting class.

‘Guys who love football’

Leipold said the staff wanted to make sure they found guys who loved football. He wants the game to be important to the players they’ve recruited, and they don’t have timelines for playing time.

“Everyone may say that everyone's got dreams and aspirations, but do you really understand what it's going to take and do you love it enough to go do it?” Leipold said. “Because it is pretty much 365 days a year. And though it's an adjustment, we understand that. And there's no timelines. And as we go through this with younger players, everybody wants to play right away, everybody hopes to play right away, some of them expect to play right away. But there's not a timeline. And I tell that to the guys, I don't know.”

He added that the class brings competitiveness and athleticism. A lot of them visited for the Colorado game and they’ve begun to build chemistry with each other.

“As a whole, I really like this group,” Leipold said. “And when they were, as you know, many of you probably saw a lot of them were at the Colorado game and [the] first time [you] really see a lot of them around each other and how those relationships, you can tell, have started to develop. You know, maybe through texting and group chats and FaceTime. It's exciting to see when they're going to get here and how that's going to turn out. “

Adrian Holley was described as potentially “the most appreciative guy about the opportunity to come to the University of Kansas” in Leipold’s time in Lawrence. He fits the culture that Leipold has developed at Kansas.

Kansas didn’t have any drama on signing day, with all 15 commits turning into signees. Leipold said there were no issues or concerns with this group.





Kansas continuing to work on recruiting in the state of Kansas

Bryson Hayes, Tate Nagy, and Brandon Schmelzle make up the recruits who are staying home to play for the Jayhawks. It’s the most in-state recruits Kansas has had in a while. Leipold said he’s continued to build relationships with high school coaches in the area.

“When we meet, I think we try to be as transparent as we can be. We try to be as honest as we can be and do it with integrity,” Leipold said. “And we've told the area high school coaches that's going to be our goal.”

Leipold added that the improvements in the program have helped make an impact on recruiting. He also said that in-state recruiting has been a focus of the staff.

“I think when you've seen the improved play on the field, the improved commitment in facilities, all those things,” Leipold said. “And I hope the high school coaches feel that though we can't please everyone, that we've continued to work at it and try to and show that we truly want in-state players in our program and build from there.”



