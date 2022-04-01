Notebook: Lifelong friends played key role in KU's Final Four run
New Orleans -- For Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris, the friendship has existed for as long as both can remember. Braun, the 6-foot-7, 218-pound guard from Burlington, Kan., and Harris, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard from Columbia, Mo., as a duo, stepped foot on a basketball court long before the possibility of teaming up at Kansas even existed.
Not only are Braun and Harris two wins away from helping Kansas win its second National Championship under Bill Self, but both have also played significant roles in Self’s squad reaching the Final Four all season long.
Braun, in 38 games this season, is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Offensively, he’s shooting 49.7 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from behind the arc, and 73.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Braun went for 14 points and five rebounds, and four assists against Texas Southern, 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists against Creighton, six points, 10 rebounds, and two assists against Providence, and 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists against Miami (FL).
Harris, in 38 games this season, is averaging 5.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Offensively, he’s shooting 43.4 percent from the field, 30.4 percent from behind the arc, and 79.2 percent from the free-throw line.
Harris went for 12 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals against Texas Southern, five points, one rebound, and two assists against Creighton, six points and two assists against Providence, and five points, three rebounds, four assists, and one steal against Miami (FL).
Kansas, without Braun and Harris, wouldn’t be two wins away from claiming its first National Championship since 2008.
“I think they have been boys since sixth grade, if I'm not mistaken,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “Dajuan is from Columbia and Christian was in Burlington, now in the Overland Park area. And they played on the same AAU team. I know they spent a ton of time together in the summertime when the kids from out of the area would come and stay in the Kansas City area to practice.
“They're great friends,” he added. “They're like brothers. They bring the best out in each other. They rag on each other. I would say they're critics of each other, but you can tell that they truly love each other. It is a unique relationship. And I really feel like the Braun family has done a lot for a lot of kids outside their family, but has probably done as much for Dajuan as anybody and played a crucial role in helping him with his life.”
Self wants players to enjoy Final Four run
Kansas, in 2008, captured its first National Championship since 1988. In advancing to San Antonio, Texas, Self’s squad defeated Portland State, UNLV, Villanova, and Davidson.
While in San Antonio, Kansas defeated North Carolina in the Final Four and Memphis in the National Championship game.
Looking to win his first National Championship, Self, not surprisingly, was dialed in on doing everything that could possibly be done to ensure his team was focused on winning two games.
However, when addressing the media on Friday, Self, who admitted that he took all cell phones away from his team in 2008, doesn’t plan to make that move again this time around.
Self, without question, wants his team to enjoy every minute of this experience.
“I don't know that we've really done a lot except limit their access to anything other than us, so to speak,” said Self. “We got here Wednesday night. We were all together the entire night. Last night we were here altogether, players apart from coaches. But we've done everything together. And the only free time, with the schedule that we've been on, has been kind of late afternoons and guys usually like to nap around that time. So it hasn't been that difficult.
“I guess if you watched ESPN or sports all the time or if you lived on your phone all the time, you can certainly be distracted by that,” he added. “I want our guys to enjoy it. I don't plan on taking their phones from them. I've done that. In 2008 we took their phones from them because I didn't want to take any chances, but I really want the guys to enjoy it. And I think we're acting mature enough that we can. I actually trust them.”
Is Self using 2012 runners-up experience to inspire his team to finish the job this year in New Orleans?
In 2012, Kansas, which finished the season with an overall record of 32-7, advanced to the Final Four. Self’s squad advanced to New Orleans by defeating Detroit, Purdue, N.C. State, and North Carolina.
While in New Orleans, Kansas defeated Ohio State, 64-62 to advance to the National Championship game. Two nights later, the Jayhawks fell to Kentucky, 67-59.
With the Final Four back in New Orleans, is Self using 2012 runners-up experience to inspire his team to finish the job this year in New Orleans?
“We've talked about it, that we were here,” said Self. “But I'm not a big believer on the past having a ton to do with what happens next. In '18 we got it handed to us pretty good, obviously, by the same team -- same program, not the same team.
“And that's been mentioned but we haven't dwelled on that,” he added. “So, all we're trying to do is live in the present. Learn from the past but certainly live in the present.”