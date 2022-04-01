Notebook: Lifelong friends played key role in KU's Final Four run

New Orleans -- For Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris, the friendship has existed for as long as both can remember. Braun, the 6-foot-7, 218-pound guard from Burlington, Kan., and Harris, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard from Columbia, Mo., as a duo, stepped foot on a basketball court long before the possibility of teaming up at Kansas even existed.

Not only are Braun and Harris two wins away from helping Kansas win its second National Championship under Bill Self, but both have also played significant roles in Self’s squad reaching the Final Four all season long.

Braun, in 38 games this season, is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Offensively, he’s shooting 49.7 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from behind the arc, and 73.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Braun went for 14 points and five rebounds, and four assists against Texas Southern, 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists against Creighton, six points, 10 rebounds, and two assists against Providence, and 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists against Miami (FL).

Harris, in 38 games this season, is averaging 5.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Offensively, he’s shooting 43.4 percent from the field, 30.4 percent from behind the arc, and 79.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Harris went for 12 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals against Texas Southern, five points, one rebound, and two assists against Creighton, six points and two assists against Providence, and five points, three rebounds, four assists, and one steal against Miami (FL).

Kansas, without Braun and Harris, wouldn’t be two wins away from claiming its first National Championship since 2008.

“I think they have been boys since sixth grade, if I'm not mistaken,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “Dajuan is from Columbia and Christian was in Burlington, now in the Overland Park area. And they played on the same AAU team. I know they spent a ton of time together in the summertime when the kids from out of the area would come and stay in the Kansas City area to practice.

“They're great friends,” he added. “They're like brothers. They bring the best out in each other. They rag on each other. I would say they're critics of each other, but you can tell that they truly love each other. It is a unique relationship. And I really feel like the Braun family has done a lot for a lot of kids outside their family, but has probably done as much for Dajuan as anybody and played a crucial role in helping him with his life.”



