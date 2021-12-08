Ochai Agbaji on UTEP win, chemistry with Christian Braun, Missouri up next

As easy as it may have been, senior Ochai Agbaji didn’t overlook Kansas’ matchup with UTEP Tuesday night in his hometown of Kansas City, Mo. The 26-point win over the Miners was only a final step towards the border showdown with Missouri on Saturday, Dec. 11. Following Tuesday’s win, Agbaji said he wasn’t losing his focus with all the traveling ahead of a big matchup in Lawrence this weekend. “It’s just a big week coming off the St. John’s win,” Agbaji said. “We obviously have Saturday’s game but never looked past this game. That’s when you underestimate your opponent.” Gearing up to host the Tigers in just a few days, Agbaji’s excited to be a part of the rivalry when it makes its way back to Lawrence on Saturday night. “It means a lot to me because growing up on the Missouri side, I kind of got their perspective on KU,” Agbaji said. “I just know they both hate each other. We had Sharon (Collins) and Jamari (Traylor) in the locker room and they were talking about how much it means to them. It means a lot to the alumni, to the whole program, and to both universities.”

Finding a groove with Christian Braun

Christian Braun is playing the best basketball of his career

Agbaji has joined junior Christian Braun in grabbing ahold of the Jayhawks’ scoring over the past few games, as the pair have racked up 15+ points in each of their last three starts. Tuesday’s win over UTEP featured a strong night from the duo, combining for 43 points and hitting 3 of Kansas’ 6 three-point makes. Agbaji commented on Braun’s growth since the previous year and his emergence as a leader on the roster. “All the work that (Braun) put in this offseason, I saw it,” Agbaji said. “I was there working out with him from time to time, but, we’re just trusting that and going off each other’s confidence.” When asked about having someone there to help carry the load, Agbaji said it gives the team an extra edge. “I think it’s a really hard guard for other teams,” Agbaji said. “Having one guy that can get 20, another guy that can get 22, kinda at the wing spot is your main focus. I know everybody not in the starting five has the ability to score, so I trust everyone on the team.”

New faces starting slow, but a familiar one stands out