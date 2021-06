What did five-star power forward Omaha Biliew think about his visit to Kansas? It was so impressive that Biliew, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound power forward from Waukee (IA) High School has rescheduled a second visit.

For the very latest on Ohama Biliew, who intends to transfer to Montverde (FL) Academy to finish out his prep career, click here.