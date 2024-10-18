Opposing View: Joseph Duarte gives a preview and prediction on Houston

For this week's Opposing View column we caught up with Joseph Duarte, who covers Houston and the Big 12 for the Houston Chronicle.

Houston is coming off a big win against TCU. How were they able to pull the upset?

They finally found a way to score. That's no exaggeration for a team that had gone the previous eight-plus quarters without any points and was last in scoring in Football Bowl Subdivision.

What changed? After alternating series between quarterbacks (incumbent Donovan Smith and backup Zeon Chriss) in a loss to Iowa State, coach Willie Fritz gave Chriss a chance as the starter. A former part-time starter at Louisiana, Chriss gave the Cougars an early spark - which included as 71-yard touchdown run just before halftime - in the eventual 30-19 win.

Fritz said this week that Chriss is now the starter moving forward. It also didn't hurt that Houston continued to play well on the defensive side, forcing four turnovers and not allowing any explosive pass plays to the Horned Frogs.





Describe the offensive style Houston wants to play and who are some of the players to watch?

Fritz favors a balanced offense, but it's clear that things begin in the run game. Along with Chriss, a dual-threat quarterback capable of breaking off big runs, the Cougars feature a backfield with Stacy Sneed and Re'Shaun Sanford II getting a majority of the carries. Sneed is capable of being used on sweeps and as a pass-catcher, while Sanford - a redshirt freshman who missed last season with a knee injury - has breakaway speed.

Joseph Manjack IV has a team-high two touchdowns and was expected to be the top threat this season after Sam Brown (Miami) and Matthew Golden (Texas) transferred from the program. Houston hasn't taken many shots with deep passes - which is not lost on Fritz and his staff - and has just four completions of 30 or more yards. As a unit, four players (Manjack, Mekhi Mews, Stephon Johnson and Maliq Carr) have at least 10 catches.