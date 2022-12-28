We spoke with Mason Choate, who covers the Arkansas program. He breaks down the game from the Razorbacks point of view.

At tight end, Nathan Bax, Hudson Henry and true freshman Ty Washington will split the reps, but don’t look for any of them to play a big role in the passing game. Arkansas is going to try to pound the rock as much as possible.

Toledo transfer Matt Landers was Arkansas’ leading receiver this year, and he will be available in this one. Behind him will be two starters that haven’t started all year — Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson. Freshmen Sam Mbake and Isaiah Sategna will probably get some looks as well.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles likes to utilize the run-pass option, given the threat that quarterback KJ Jefferson presents as a runner. The backfield of Jefferson and running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders can be trouble for opponents.

Arkansas is going to try to establish the run early and often. The Hogs tried to do that all throughout the season, and that will be even more of the case in this one, as they are missing plenty of production at receiver and tight end.

Break down the Arkansas offensive game plan. What do they want to try do scheme-wise and who are the key players to watch?

Talk about the defensive alignment and who are the main players to watch?

Arkansas rushed three and dropped eight for a good portion of the year, while mixing in some blitz packages with a talented group of pass rushers.

With defensive coordinator Barry Odom and a decent sized group of secondary players moving on, the Hogs will likely lean on the pass rushers more in this one by rushing four.

The position to watch will be linebacker, as redshirt freshman Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. will get his second career start and true freshman Jordan Crook will earn his first start as a Hog. Paul is a talented young player and he will be trusted to run the defense in this one.

The team lost its starting defensive tackle in Isaiah Nichols, but redshirt freshman Cam Ball will step in as a higher ceiling player. Watch out for Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Domineck and LSU transfer Landon Jackson off the edge.

Arkansas’ secondary has been a question mark all year, but the corner spot seems to be solid for this game. LSU transfer Dwight McGlothern had a successful year as a cover corner, and freshman Quincey McAdoo made a nice transition from receiver to corner late in the year.

Simeon Blair and Hudson Clark are very experienced players at safety, and Jayden Johnson will get the start at nickel. Johnson and Blair were two of the lowest graded secondary players by Pro Football Focus all year.

Who are some of the main players Arkansas will be missing?

Things begin with starting center Ricky Stromberg, who graded out as the top center in the SEC this year. Redshirt junior Beaux Limmer will slide over from guard to center, but missing Stromberg will hurt.

The best defensive player for Arkansas will be absent, as well, as linebacker Drew Sanders declared for the NFL Draft. Sanders was an elite player for the Hogs and he tied with Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. for the SEC lead in sacks.

Receiver Jadon Haselwood (draft) and tight end Trey Knox (transfer) are two starters that the Hogs will be without on offense.

Starting nickel Myles Slusher transferred to Louisville and secondary depth pieces Khari Johnson and Keuan Parker moved on as well.

If you had to lay out the strengths and weaknesses of the team, what would they be?

The strength starts up front with an experienced offensive line and then transitions to Jefferson and Sanders, who were two of the best at their position in the SEC this season.

Arkansas can get into a gear where it’s nearly impossible to stop the run and it can just rotate Sanders out for talented backups AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion.

Weaknesses include a lack of pass catchers with experience and a secondary that was abysmal even with the players it lost.

Outside of Landers, the guys Jefferson can throw the ball to are all question marks.

Most of the secondary pieces left over were starters anyways, but not having depth will hurt if Kansas can move the ball efficiently.

How do you see this matchups and your prediction?

It’s no secret that Arkansas has the advantage in talent, even with just 55 scholarship players available.

The Hogs were a different team with a healthy Jefferson this year, and he’s had plenty of time to rest up and get ready for this one. The same could be said for Kansas’ Jalen Daniels, but I think like the rosters as a whole, there is a talent gap between Jefferson and Daniels.

Arkansas has something to prove. The guys that stuck around are the ones that want to be there. It seems like it weeded out the players that didn’t want to be part of the culture and I can see that showing in Wednesday's matchup.

Arkansas 30, Kansas 21