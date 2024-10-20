Advertisement
Official Game Thread: Kansas vs Houston
The official thread for the Houston game is live. Post all your thoughts in the game thread.
• Jon Kirby
Travis Goff talks about new and improved Allen Fieldhouse
Travis Goff met with the media to talk about the new and improved Allen Fieldhouse
• Shay Wildeboor
Jalon Daniels looking to flip the switch in the second half of the season
Jalon Daniels is coming off his best game against Arizona State and looking for a strong second half.
• Sam Winton
Bill Self gives his thoughts after Late Night in the Phog
Bill Self talks about the roster after Late Night in the Phog.
• Sam Winton
Opposing View: Joseph Duarte gives a preview and prediction on Houston
For this week's Opposing View column we caught up with Joseph Duarte, who covers Houston for the Houston Chronicle.
• Jon Kirby
PFF Defensive Grade Card: Houston game
