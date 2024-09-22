Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 22, 2024
PFF Defensive Grade Card: West Virginia game
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement