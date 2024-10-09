Advertisement

PFF Offensive Grade Card: Arizona State game

PFF Offensive Grade Card: Arizona State game

Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Arizona State game and snap counts.

 • Jon Kirby
Lance Leipold on ASU loss, injuries, bye week coming up

Lance Leipold on ASU loss, injuries, bye week coming up

Kansas dropped its fifth straight game and we have what Lance Leipold said after the game.

 • Sam Winton
Everything Jalon Daniels said after the Arizona State game

Everything Jalon Daniels said after the Arizona State game

Jalon Daniels talked about the Jayhawks loss to Arizona State. See everything he had to say after the game.

 • Jon Kirby
Quick Recap: Jayhawks fall in final minute, again 35-31

Quick Recap: Jayhawks fall in final minute, again 35-31

The Jayhawks fell on the final play of the game and lost their fifth straight game 35-31.

 • Sam Winton
Official Game Thread: KU vs Arizona State

Official Game Thread: KU vs Arizona State

Post all your thoughts and comments in the official game thread.

 • Jon Kirby

Published Oct 9, 2024
PFF Midseason Grade Card: Grades and snap counts after six games
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
