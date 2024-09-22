PFF Offensive Grade Card: West Virginia game

We get a close look at West Virginia from Keenan Cummings, who covers the team for WV Sports.
Here is the West Virginia game preview with our staff predictions, game notes, depth charts and more info.
Travis Goff met with reporters about funding, phase two, the budget with NIL changes and more.
The final steel beam was raised and a big milestone in the Gateway District and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Brian Borland looked back on the defense's play against UNLV and talked about West Virginia in his Q&A.
We get a close look at West Virginia from Keenan Cummings, who covers the team for WV Sports.
Here is the West Virginia game preview with our staff predictions, game notes, depth charts and more info.
Travis Goff met with reporters about funding, phase two, the budget with NIL changes and more.