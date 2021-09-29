Player Profile: Super-Senior Guard Jalen Coleman-Lands

Who: Jalen Coleman-Lands

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190

Position: Guard

Class: 2015 (Super-Senior)

Ranking: No. 39

Hometown: Indianapolis, Ind.

High School: La Lumiere School

Previous Schools: Illinois, DePaul, Iowa State

Why Kansas: Jalen Coleman-Lands, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard from Indianapolis, Ind., has certainly had a memorable run since graduating from La Lumiere School as a member of the 2015 class. Coleman-Lands, the No. 39 ranked player in the 2015 class, began his college career at Illinois but has since made stops at DePaul and Iowa State. When the former four-star prospect decided to leave Iowa State, the sharpshooter from Indianapolis, Ind., knew that Kansas was the best place to make one final run. Once Coleman-Lands decided to transfer from Iowa State, he managed to keep his recruitment as quiet as humanly possible. It wasn't until the day he committed to Kansas, or a day or two prior, that anybody had any indication that Coleman-Lands was headed to Kansas. Following several conversations with Bill Self and his staff, Coleman-Lands was sold on Kansas.

The Skinny: When the 2021-22 season kicks off, Coleman-Lands will be a super-senior after playing 2020-21 at Iowa State. He began his college career playing two seasons at Illinois and transferred to DePaul where he was a redshirt due to injury and played one season in 2019-20. The Indianapolis native was a graduate transfer at Iowa State in 2020-21.

Last season, Coleman-Lands was a 2021 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection who started 22 of 23 games for Iowa State and was second on the team, 10th in the Big 12, in scoring at 14.3 points per game. He led the Cyclones with 58 3-pointers made and ranked ninth in the league with a 43.5 field goal percentage and third in 3-point field goal percentage at 39.5 percent. Coleman-Lands shot 86.1 percent from the free-throw line and is an 81.0 free throw shooter for his career. Coleman-Lands has played in 133 games with 102 starts and 1,401 all-time points.

In 2019-20, Coleman-Lands averaged 11.1 points and connected on 63 3-pointers while a DePaul. In 2018-19, he averaged 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds through nine games but missed the final 27 contests due to a broken left hand. He earned a marketing degree from DePaul and is finishing a graduate degree in management information systems.

In 133 career games, Coleman-Lands has averaged 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. During that same stretch, he's connected on 39.0 percent of his field goals, 37.0 percent of his shots from behind the arc, and 81.0 percent of his free throws.

This past season, Coleman-Lands, in 23 games, averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, Offensively, he shot 43.5 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from behind the arc, and 86.1 percent from the free-throw line,

Awards:

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (21)

Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll (S21)

Jalen Coleman-Lands at Iowa State: A graduate transfer, Coleman-Lands saw action in 23 games, making 22 starts. He was second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points, which ranked 10th among Big 12 players. Coleman-Lands shot 43.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent behind the arc, ranking ninth and third in the league, respectively, and connected on a team-high 58 3-pointers.

Coleman-Lands shot 86.1 percent at the line and is an 81.0 percent shooter in his career. He reached double figures in 21 games, including the final 13 games of the season, and had four 20-point games and four games with at least four 3-pointers made. He averaged 3.6 threes made over the final five games of the season.

Coleman-Lands tallied a season-high 22 points against Texas in the final home game of the season and scored 20 points in back-to-back games against Kansas in February. He hit 4-of-6 three-pointers and finished with 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting against TCU and dished out five assists against Oklahoma to go along with 13 points and five rebounds.

He made 5-of-7 three-pointers at Iowa, scoring 17 points, and recorded a season-high three steals at West Virginia. Coleman-Lands scored 14 points, connecting on four 3-pointers, against Oklahoma at the Big 12 Tournament. He played in 133 career games, making 102 starts and scoring 1,401 career points.

Bill Self on Jalen Coleman-Lands: “I’m not even talking about Remy’s maturity because Jalen is two years older than Remy,” Self said. “Jalen is a college graduate who is pursuing his master’s degree. He’s very bright and can really shoot the basketball. This past season against us he scored 20 in both games and one of the games was a low-scoring game. We think he will give us great depth shooting the basketball on the perimeter. That is something we needed last year and we are addressing that which he is a big part of.

“Not since Brady Morningstar have I coached a young man that is 24-years-old and will graduate at 25, but I think that maturity and experience will bode well with so many newcomers next season," he added.

What to expect: There are two key components that Jalen Coleman-Lands brings to the table: He's got a ton of experience playing at the high-major level and, without question, he has the ability to change the outcome of a game, and rather quickly, due to his scoring touch from behind the arc. Coleman-Lands is a sharpshooter and, throughout his career, has proven to be a player that can hit from behind the arc and spark his team with his three-point shooting ability. When looking at KU's roster, in terms of guys that have played and been successful at the Division-I level, Joseph Yesufu, Christian Braun, Dajuan Harris, Jalen Wilson, Remy Martin, Ochai Agbaji, and Jalen Coleman-Lands all have the ability to score from deep. Super-Seniors Mitch Lightfoot and Cam Martin have also made some success scoring from behind the arc, but Kansas has a roster loaded with guys, Yesufu, Braun, Harris, Wilson, Martin, Agbaji, and Coleman-Lands that can absolutely light it up from deep. Because of his experience and shooting touch from behind the arc, Coleman-Lands will be given every opportunity to play a significant role for Kansas this season. If he can hit shots and provide a scoring punch from the perimeter, his final season of college basketball is going to be quite memorable.